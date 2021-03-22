LaCroix’s Summer Flavors are ‘Beyond Taste!!’ with Naturally-Essenced Varieties Launch at Major Retailers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) announces a trio of new naturally-essenced flavors of LaCroix getting ready to ‘burn down’ store shelves.

LaCroix’s innovative new trio of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo deliver refreshment and pleasure beyond taste!!

Beach Plum excites the imagination and incites dreams of summer with the delectable coolness of the luscious fruit native to the east coast of the U.S.

The sweet twist of Black Razzberry makes taste buds sing with decadent, smooth and irresistible fruit flavor.

Consumers will savor the sweet tropical delicacy and vibrant essence of Guava São Paulo – with taste that ‘satisfies your Constant Cravings!’

Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo are launching at select retailers around the country and will be available nationwide this spring.

“Consumers responded overwhelmingly to the most recently introduced LaCroix flavors of LimonCello, Pastèque and Hi-Biscus. We anticipate the unique trio of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo will instantly capture the hearts and palates of LaCroix fans,” said a company spokesperson.

“LaCroix is committed to bring joy and good health to America through creative innovation. We aspire to delight our loyal consumers with unique and delicious taste and beautiful packaging – along with a boost of faith, trust and authenticity,” the spokesperson concluded.

LaCroix . . . beyond taste!!

https://www.lacroixwater.com/