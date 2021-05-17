LEVIA Launches Cannabis-Infused Seltzer In Massachusetts

LEVIA launched in early 2021, offering the first cannabis-infused seltzers now available for sale at over 70 licensed cannabis dispensaries across Massachusetts. All LEVIA products provide a fast and predictable onset from a choice of sativa, hybrid or indica cannabis, a consistent experience, and no hangover – all made in Georgetown, Mass. with the finest locally-sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to turn our vision into reality. When the founding team: myself, my husband Troy, co-founder Kristin Rogers and her husband Eric, and our CFO Matthew Melander, first got together on this project, we really wanted to bring an all-natural drinkable product with low sugar and no artificial additives to the market in Massachusetts,” said Kaitlyn Brosnan, co-founder of LEVIA. “Our dream was to bring the first cannabis infused seltzer to Massachusetts, and that dream has come true. We are confident in the all-natural products we’ve created and can see that the market is ready for LEVIA. We have had overwhelming support and excitement from Massachusetts licensed dispensaries to put our products on their shelves.”

Cannabis-Infused Social Seltzer with Natural Flavors

Each 12 ounce can of seltzer contains 5MG THC, zero calories, and zero sugar. LEVIA currently offers three flavors and varieties that are found in a LEVIA-branded refrigerator case in the licensed dispensaries where it is sold. Seltzers are sold individually at MSRP of $7.00.

Achieve “Get Stuff Done, Work or Play” – This vibrant raspberry-lime sparkling water is energized with the LEVIA sativa blend. It’s a “get-things-done rocket booster,” said Jordani Joseph, LEVIA’s director of cannabis. Whether hiking a mountain or a mountain of laundry, this sativa blend helps consumers check off the whole list while feeling great.

Celebrate “Good Times with Good People” – Keep the smiles coming with the lemon-lime LEVIA Celebrate hybrid blend. Get-togethers and one-on-ones have never felt brighter whether it be at backyard BBQs, game nights, holidays, going out on the town, or a celebratory night in with friends and family.

Dream “Smooth Out the Corners of Your Day” – LEVIA and chill with LEVIA Dream, a jamberry flavored indica blend for that peaceful, easy feeling. Relaxing on the couch, nighttime rituals, massage and spa days, or simply take the edge off anytime.

“To be the first manufacturer in Massachusetts to bring a product like ours to market is both thrilling and humbling,” said Kristin Rogers, cofounder of LEVIA. “The cannabis industry is so dynamic, fueled by those with an entrepreneurial spirit, including our female-led, social equity-focused company. We are excited to establish an infused beverage category here in Massachusetts by bringing an innovative, refreshing, zero calorie seltzer to the market as our first product.”

About LEVIA

LEVIA has created the best tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble cannabis tinctures. Rooted in simple, all-natural ingredients, LEVIA elevates experiences with a fast and predictable onset of effects from THC in cannabis. After years of research, LEVIA unlocked the secret to crisp and refreshing cannabis-infused drinks. And ever since, the days are lively, the nights are chill, and spirits are buoyed for friends and family alike.

For More Information:

https://levia.buzz