LIFEWTR Releases Black Art Rising Series Featuring Artistic Expressions of Black Purpose-Led Artists

In fall 2020, LIFEWTR, a premium bottled water brand with a history of amplifying social progress through art, launched “Black Art Rising,” a digital art exhibit documenting the diverse artistic responses to the Black Lives Matter movement. The exhibit was created to not only preserve the moment in time, but to help keep the movement alive and ensure future generations could access the art and artists who acted as vanguards of change.

Now, in celebration of Black History Month, LIFEWTR introduces the Black Art Rising Series, a new limited-time bottle collection featuring the artistic expressions of three new Black purpose-led artists:

Adler Guerrier: a Haitian-American multimedia artist who lives and works in Miami, Florida. Guerrier roams the streets of Miami, absorbing urban impressions before producing mixed media drawings, photographs, and videos conveying the collective experiences of cities.

Dawn Okoro: a Nigerian American artist who lives and works in Austin, Texas. Her work is informed by the composition techniques used in fashion photography. Her artwork embodies space, movement, pattern, design, texture, and color; as well as lived experiences and self-reflexivity.

Tajh Rus: a visual artist based in New York and New Haven. Through figuration and abstraction, he explores the relationships between black identity and space. Rust employs film and literary references to draw connections between portraiture, language, and modes of representation.

The bottles will be available for purchase beginning February 1st on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Boxed.com and at Publix in the Atlanta metropolitan area while supplies last.

In addition to celebrating Dawn, Tajh and Adler as artists, LIFEWTR is also making $30,000 donations to three organizations to help support future generations of Black creative voices and equitable creative resources. These organizations, that were selected in partnership with the Black Art Rising Series featured artists, include:

Perez Art Museum (Selected by Adler Guerrier)

George Washington Carver Museum (Selected by Dawn Okoro)

Brooklyn Museum (Selected by Tajh Rus)

LIFEWTR understands that barriers exist and not all creators receive the same opportunities to showcase their work. That’s why, since its inception in 2017, the brand has dedicated its platform to spotlight the work and voices of emerging artists – no matter who they are or where they come from.

