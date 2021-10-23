Mingle Mocktails Expand To Four New States

Mingle Mocktails announced that KeHE, one of the largest and most respected grocery and natural food distributors in the country, will be its primary distributor in four new states: California, Illinois, Indiana and Texas. With the expansion, the line of alcohol-free sparkling “mocktails” is now available in almost 2000 U.S. retail outlets as well as online.

Crafted from clean natural ingredients, low in sugar and calories and free from chemical additives, Mingle offers festive flavor blends inspired by popular cocktails minus the alcohol. They provide non-drinkers a fun way to celebrate any occasion and an elevated alternative to the usually boring boozeless options. They can also be paired with a favorite spirit for a light cocktail.

“As a brand founded on inclusivity, we see Mingle being sold and served everywhere that alcohol is sold and served so everyone feels part of the party,” said Mingle founder and CEO Laura Taylor. “Our partnership with KeHE represents a huge leap forward towards that goal. The timing couldn’t be better since the non-alcoholic beverage category is poised for exponential growth.” According to Forbes, 52% of adults are drinking more alcohol-free beverages than they did last year. And Time projects that the U.S. market for low or no alcohol beverages will grow by 38% in 2022.

Taylor, a mother and business woman, gave up drinking six years ago but was inspired to launch Mingle when she was invited to a girls’ weekend where she knew there’d social drinking. So she concocted a custom alcohol-free version of a Cosmo to bring along.As corks started popping she poured this blend in a festive glass, joined her girlfriends, and was overcome with joyful connection. The isolation she had felt at other social gatherings vanished, and she knew her idea would resonate with others as well.

Mingle is available in five flavors — the original Cranberry Cosmo, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Moscow Mule and the newest – Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa. It comes in a choice of 750 ml bottles or 12 oz sleek cans and a four ounce serving is only 20 calories, making Mingle perfect party drink for everyone to enjoy the fun.

For further information, please visit minglemocktails.com. For press information, please contact Megan Bennett of Light Years Ahead at megan@lightyearsahead.com.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation.

For More Information:

https://www.minglemocktails.com/