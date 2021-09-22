Mingle Mocktails Named The Official Mocktail & Mixer For The 2021ShopRite LPGA Classic

Galloway, NJ – Mingle Mocktails has been named the official non-alcoholic mixer for this year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic, presented by Acer. The female founded mocktail brand, crafted from clean ingredients and natural botanicals, will be serving beverages to golfers and spectators alike, serving specialty Mocktails and partnering with Tito’s Vodka to create two specialty cocktails for the event.

On Wednesday, September 29th, founder of Mingle Mocktails, Laura Taylor, will speaking at the Women’s Executive Day Panel, presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, talking about the “Path to Executive”, along other notable female panelists including Ranjana Choudhry of Wakefern Foods and an executive from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic has been a South Jersey staple since 1986. The 54-hole event hosts some of the greatest professional golfers in the country each year, from Betsy King and Lexi Thompson, to Stacy Lewis and Karrie Webb. This year, the tournament will be held at the Seaview, a Dolce hotel in Galloway, NJ, from September 27th through October 3rd and will welcome spectators from New Jersey and beyond.

The Classic has donated over 37 million dollars to charity and is happy to continue that tradition with the support of several nonprofit organizations. 100% of advance grounds and clubhouse ticket purchases will go to a charitable organization of your choice from the list of participating partners. You can purchase tickets to the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic on their website.

About Mingle Mocktails

Founded in 2017 by Tory Burch Fellow, Laura Taylor, Mingle Mocktails was born with a mission to bring inclusivity into the beverage space. Crafted from clean ingredients, including pure cane sugar and natural botanicals, the booze-free beverage is low-calorie, low-sugar, gluten free and vegan friendly, offering a refreshing alternative anytime, anywhere. Mingle Mocktails comes in five flavors (Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Moscow Mule and Cranberry Cosmo) and can be purchased in bottles or single serve cans on the website, Amazon, Whole Foods and regional supermarkets throughout the U.S.

For More Information:

