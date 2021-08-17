New Product Alert: New Citrus-Inspired Kombucha Summer Offerings From GT’s

LOS ANGELES, Calif — GT’s Living Foods, the #1best-selling and most-loved kombucha brand in the world, has launched two newSYNERGY flavors, now available nationwide in its continued mission to share the gift of Kombucha with the world.

The ideal offerings to hydrate and cool off during beach BBQs, summer celebrations and Labor Day gatherings, smooth California Citrus offers a tasty delight of citrusy kumquat enhanced with fresh ginger and smooth, calming vanilla. FruityLemon Berry is a refreshing combination of a bright squeeze of lemon with bursts of mixed berries.

“For 25 years, GT’s Living Foods has been guiding people towards better health and wellness with a tasty range of pure and potent kombucha offerings,” says GT Dave, Founder andCEO of GT’s Living Foods. “The road to well-being begins with the choices that we make on a daily basis. These new citrus flavors are a better-for-you choice for all occasions and a refreshing substitute for sugary and processed options.”

Perfect for new and experienced kombucha drinkers, GT’s SYNERGY is raw authentic kombucha, 100% organic, fully fermented for 30 days in small batches. Handcrafted, raw, never processed or pasteurized, SYNERGY offers a probiotic powerhouse with potent organic acids, active enzymes and aminos to aid digestion and boost immune health. USDA certified organic and non-GMO project verified, every SYNERGY bottle is 100% organic with natural effervescence and a bright crisp bite and benefits natural systems of the body through healthful microbes.

The new flavors will be available at specialty, natural and conventional grocers nationwide as well as direct to consumers via GT’s LivingFoods new e-commerce website. To find a nearby store, visit gtslivingfoods.com/find-a-store/.

About GT’s Living Foods

We believe that Mother Nature is the ultimate healer. Since 1995, GT’s LivingFoods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He and the company continue to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned and operated company is available in over55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT’s LivingFoods’ driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself.

