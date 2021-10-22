NotMilk Brings Back The Indulgent Chocolate Taste To Milk With It’s Newest Launch

New York, N.Y. — NotCo, the fast-growing food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented A.I. technology (named Giuseppe) that creates plant-based options that taste, feel, cook, and function just like their animal-based counterparts, announced the debut of NotMilk Chocolate. Unlike other chocolate milks, this delicious and indulgent new variety has a truly rich and creamy chocolate taste with less sugar. NotMilk Chocolate is available now in 64 oz. cartons through Fresh Direct and will launch on Amazon this fall in a convenient, on-the-go 8 oz. format.

While chocolate milk is a staple in many American households, most have a flavor profile that is more sugar than chocolate. NotMilk Chocolate is made the way chocolate milk should be, with a creamy, rich flavor from cocoa. Made with an unexpected combination of 100% plant-based ingredients such as peas, pineapple, cabbage, and cocoa, NotMilk Chocolate tastes, feels, and functions just like animal-based milk, but is now even more delicious. Each serving has less sugar than other chocolate plant-milks, isan excellent source of calcium, vitamin D, and B12, and a good source of potassium making it perfect to sip on its own as a chocolatey treat or pair with an afternoon snack.

“Chocolate milk is a classic, but there aren’t any options – whether animal- or plant-based – where chocolate is the star and the real, creamy, indulgent taste we should expect from chocolate shines through,” said CEO and founder of NotCo, Matias Muchnick. “Others seem to miss the mark, whether they’re too sugary, don’t have enough flavor, or simply don’t taste how chocolate milk should. NotMilk Chocolate is more than plant-based, it is what chocolate milk should be – we want to help people rediscover and fall in love with chocolate milk again. We’re excited with this launch and supporting our retail partners to reintroduce what chocolate milk is to people across the country. It’s time we rekindled our love for chocolate milk, and we’re confident that one taste of NotMilk Chocolate will bring new and old fans back to the aisle.”

Like all other NotCo foods, NotMilk Chocolate was created by the brand’s patented A.I. technology, Giuseppe, which creates plant-based products that deliver unmatched taste, feel and functionality. NotCo’s team of scientists, culinary chefs, and engineers sitting in four countries working together and providing feedback to Giuseppe to continuously improve its products allowing NotCo to be the only global food tech company to disrupt massive food and beverage categories simultaneously with its NotMilk, NotBurger, NotMeat, NotIceCream and NotMayo. The brand has operations in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

The rich and creamy smooth pour of NotMilk Chocolate joins the brand’s already popular 64 oz. varieties, including NotMilk Whole, NotMilk 2% Reduced Fat, and new NotMilk 1% Low Fat. NotMilk Chocolate comes in 64 oz. cartons and an 8 oz. on-the-go format in single, 4-pack, and 12-pack varieties.

NotMilk is available at Whole Foods Market nationally, Stop & Shop, Harris Teeter’s, Sprouts, Wegmans, D’Agostino’s, Kings/Balducci’s, Harmons, New Seasons, Earth Fare, Bristol Farms, Rouses, Weis, Gelson’s Markets and more, in addition to the uptrend Imperfect Foods and vegan ecommerce site Vejii. The brand is currently available at more than 3,000 stores across the country.

About NotCo

NotCo is an industry-changing, fast-growth food tech leader and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments, including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk, NotBurger, NotMeat, NotIceCream and NotMayo in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, and in less than three years has become the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. NotCo utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. Its one-of-a-kind technology will eventually enable NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate of the transformation of the food industry.

