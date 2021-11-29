Oaza Partners With BitPay To Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

New York, N.Y. – Oaza Beverages, a healthy better-for-you cold brew coffee company, announced that they will start accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment for their innovative line of cold brew products. Payments will be accepted via BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency gives Oaza’s customers unparalleled payment flexibility by tapping the massive crypto marketplace. An innovative low-calorie cold brew formula – each of its SKUs contain no more than 30 calories while still packing robust flavor – Oaza is a hydrating coffee with ingredients that keep consumers running at full energy throughout the day. Sugar-free and dairy-free, this cold brew is perfect for coffee drinkers seeking to avoid the post-caffeine slump. Simple in composition yet decadently delicious, Oaza comes in three flavors — classic dark roast, oat milk latte, and cacao mocha.

“We decided to accept crypto because we believe that cryptocurrencies are here to stay as an asset class and are irreversibly paving the way for future innovation in the financial services industry,” said Jeff Burbank, CEO at Oaza Beverages, Inc. “Very few companies in Food & Beverage currently accept payment in crypto; we are proud to be a cutting-edge brand in that we are the first to incorporate hydration into coffee and also one of the first to sell coffee in exchange for cryptocurrencies,” “Equally innovative yet simple, BitPay manages the entire process and makes it easy to receive crypto from the customer and deposits cash into our account.”

Oaza benefits its customer base by adding cryptocurrency to its payment options while reducing high fees, increasing payment transparency and efficiency. BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing to enable borderless payments using cryptocurrencies like BTC, WBTC, BCH, ETH, DAI, DOGE and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD. BitPay’s business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency. Using BitPay, Oaza receives directly into its sales account the next business day 50% settlement in its local fiat currency (US Dollars) and 50% in BTC and ETH. Said Burbank: “Oaza sees cryptocurrency as the future and will confidently hold BTC and ETH on its balance sheet.” –

“Oaza realizes the potential for crypto to transform all industries, making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale,” said Shaun Worley, Vice President of Product at BitPay. “Our goal at BitPay is to make accepting crypto a seamless process and increase adoption as crypto is the future of payments.”

About Oaza

Most coffee is about where it’s from… Oaza is about where it can take you. Founded in 2019 on a redeye flight halfway between the city that never sleeps (NYC) and the other city that never sleeps (Las Vegas), Oaza is the first cold brew coffee infused with electrolytes to aid in hydration and active lifestyle performance. Low-calorie and no sugar added with all-natural ingredients, Oaza’s low-acidity 6+ pH yields a smooth finish without compromising taste. A graduate of leading CPG accelerator BeyondSKU in 2020 and a current participant in UNFI’s prestigious “UpNext” program, Oaza has recently been recognized as a “Top Brand to Watch” from September’s Natural Products Expo East by both KeHE and New Hope Network.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

For More Information:

https://drinkoaza.com/