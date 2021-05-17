Oh Hi Beverages Adds Grateful Grape And Orange Sunshine Flavors To Budtender’s Reserve Series

DURANGO, CO— After a successful roll out of the first two flavors of the Budtender’s Reserve line, Oh Hi Beverages announced the addition of the third and fourth flavors to its lineup: Grateful Grape and Orange Sunshine.

Both of these new flavors have 100mg of fast-acting, water-soluble THC per bottle, so you can control your dosage and share with friends. Grateful Grape and Orange Sunshine are naturally fruit-forward in both flavor and aroma.“We wanted to go with some classic flavors that everyone could vibe with and enjoy year round,” says Oh Hi’s Director of Operations John Lynch.

This new line of drinkables, which already includes High Tea and Tropical Thunder flavors, are made for experienced cannabis connoisseurs. Crafted with water soluble RIPPLE THC, these 100mg beverages help drinkers feel effectiveness more quickly, with high bioavailability and absorption as fast as 15 minutes. With consistent and reliable dosing, consumers are able to accurately gauge their tolerance levels and choose their optimal number of servings.

Oh Hi will soon release one more flavor, Sucker Punch, to the Budtender’s Reserve Series.

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company.

