Once Upon A Coconut Appoints Strategy & Social Equity Advisor And Board Member

Orlando, Fla – Once Upon A Coconut, a premium coconut water brand with a purpose, has appointed Emilie Fritz Veloso, a veteran in the coconut water industry, as Strategy & Social Equity Advisor + Board Member, where she will be assisting with purpose-driven, product and marketing initiatives.

“We’re excited to work with Emilie on multiple fronts. She not only brings her knowledge and expertise in the industry to Once Upon A Coconut, but also a business acumen that can certainly assist us in taking our brand, product and marketing strategies to the next level,” said Marc Sampogna, Partner, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer at Once Upon A Coconut.

Emilie Fritz Veloso is an entrepreneur, social impact investor and mother. After starting as a Communications Consultant in the Beauty and Healthcare Industries in New York and London and earning an MBA, Emilie launched her first venture as co-founder and President of O.N.E. Coconut Water. Following the sale of her company, she chose to leave her native California and settle her young family in Coconut Grove. She served as the C.E.O at The Sacred Space Miami through 2019 and is preparing to launch her next venture in the wellness and education industry.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be on board with Once Upon A Coconut,” said Emilie Fritz Veloso. “I believe Once Upon A Coconut’s potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the team and am even more eager to be a part of the growth potential of the brand as a whole.”

Emilie earned her MBA at Pepperdine University and BA from Georgetown University.

For more information on Once Upon A Coconut and to purchase, please visit onceuponacoconut.com.

ABOUT ONCE UPON A COCONUT

Once Upon A Coconut is a premium coconut water with a purpose — For every case sold, Once Upon A Coconut donates 10% to charity. Not your average coconut water, Once Upon A Coconut is farmed by coconut farmers in Vietnam, the world’s sixth largest producer of coconuts. Their coconut farmers harvest young coconuts directly from the tree before they have time to age, delivering a more refreshing naturally sweet flavor. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans, Once Upon A Coconut comes in two flavors, Pure and Sparkling + Natural Energy, each refreshingly packed with potassium, nutrients, and electrolytes, as well as fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO.

