PATH Unveils Patriotic Refillable Bottled Water Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project

FREMONT, Calif. – PATH, the refillable bottled water brand on a mission to end single-use plastic, debuts its limited-edition Made in the USA bottle ahead of Memorial Day and Fourth of July. Emblazoned with red, white, blue and bald eagles, each patriotic-themed refillable bottled water sold will benefit Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), with a minimum donation of $50,000.

The limited-edition Made in USA bottled water highlights and celebrates PATH’s commitment to being completely manufactured and bottled in the US. To take that patriotism a step further, PATH will donate 10 cents from every purchased bottle to WWP, a veteran service organization that honors and empowers injured veterans and their families.

“PATH is honored to stand alongside Wounded Warrior Project and help support their cause to provide America’s injured veterans with life-changing programs and services they need to achieve their highest ambition,” said Shadi Bakour, CEO and Co-Founder of PATH. “We are also proud that our bottled water is made in the US, and wanted to celebrate that commitment, our country and our heroes with a patriotic bottle design.”

“The sky is the limit when it comes to our bold and unique bottle designs for our limited-edition and co-branded bottled water,” said Ali Orabi, CMO and Co-Founder of PATH. “We really wanted consumers to have fun hydrating in honor of our heroes with the Made in the USA bottle that they can continue refilling for years to come.”

In addition to supporting American-made products, PATH’s mission is to end the use of single-use plastic by creating a movement to refill instead of tossing in the landfill. The sleek aluminum 20oz bottles are filled with ultra-purified water and can be infinitely refilled or fully recycled. Made in the USA bottles are available for purchase online at drinkpath.com.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition.

About PATH

PATH is the first 100% refillable and recyclable bottled water in a premium aluminum bottle. Infinitely reusable, PATH bottles are a sustainable and affordable solution to end the single-use plastic water bottle crisis. PATH’s Still, Sparkling and Alkaline water are available in 20 oz. and 25 oz. refillable aluminum bottles, all retailing for under $3. Easily accessible, PATH is available on drinkpath.com, Amazon, and in over 20,000 retailers worldwide.

https://drinkpathwater.com/