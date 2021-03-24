PepsiCo Helps More Than 55 Million People Globally Gain Access to Safe Water With Partners

Purchase, N.Y. – PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) and The PepsiCo Foundation announced today that the company has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water globally since 2006 and catalyzed nearly $700 million in additional funding to support safe water access investments in partnership with leading non-profits worldwide. The milestone announced today marks significant progress towards PepsiCo’s goal of reaching 100 million people with safe water by 2030.

The Foundation also announced today new programs to help communities recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic. These include:

Building sanitation facilities and community water systems for dispersed rural communities with WaterAid in Colombia and Accion Contra El Hambre in Guatemala in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Providing microcredit loans to families in Brazil with water.org and IDB to build water infrastructure in homes.

Working with local entrepreneurs to provide affordable, clean water to communities in Bangladesh with BRAC.

Installing water access points and increasing hygiene education in Hyderabad, India with Safe Water Network.

Providing affordable washing units in homes and handwashing stations in high-density areas in South Africa.

“Water is a fundamental human right, and the fact that billions of people have been left with limited access to it for decades is a problem of global importance that we must address rapidly – especially now, during the fight against COVID-19,” said Jon Banner, Executive Vice President, Global Communications; President, PepsiCo Foundation at PepsiCo. “Since 2006, the Foundation has invested more than $53 million in safe water access programs and we’ve worked tirelessly to build infrastructure, pilot innovative solutions and attract catalytic funding from key partners. But our efforts cannot stop here – organizations must continue to invest in water, as safe water access, sanitation and hygiene are imperative for human health and to combat the spread of disease.”

Currently, 1 in 10 people lack access to safe drinking water and nearly 700 million people are projected to be displaced by intense water insecurity as early as 2030. The need for rapid intervention in this crisis has only grown more dire as the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the barriers to safe water access that have hurt communities for decades. For example, approximately 1.8 billion people are currently at heightened risk of COVID-19 and other diseases because they use or work in healthcare facilities without basic water services.

“Building sustainable, resilient societies that can respond to shocks and stresses like the COVID-19 crisis requires strong cross-sectoral collaboration. PepsiCo has pioneered safe water access since 2006 and championed multi-stakeholder models globally with leading partners as an effective construct to build trust and tackle interconnected issues related to water security,” said Karin Krchnak, Program Manager, 2030 Water Resources Group. “Together, we’ve helped unlock the transformative force of business alongside civil society organizations and governments as a bridge to greater cooperation and positive development results.”

Increasing access to safe water is part of PepsiCo’s focus on continuing to integrate purpose into its business strategy and brands to become PepsiCo Positive – to deliver better outcomes for people and the planet, whilst enabling it to be a faster-growing and more resilient company.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands.

About The PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we’re focused on helping alleviate hunger, managing water and waste responsibly and supporting women as champions of nutrition from farm to family. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance

