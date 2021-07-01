Red Bull Launched Limited Edition Motocross Can Featuring Travis Pastrana

Santa Monica, Calif. – Red Bull releases a limited-edition Red Bull Energy Drink Motocross can celebrating Motorsports legend and multi-world record holder Travis Pastrana. The Red Bull Energy Drink Motocross can is now available for purchase, exclusively sold in Circle K locations nationwide, while supplies last.

Fans can enter for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind ride day with Pastrana and additional winners can enter to win moto merch from Pastrana and/or Red Bull by downloading the free-to-play mobile motocross racing game, Dirt Bike Unchained™ (available on iOS and Android) through August 31. Within the racing game, users can navigate to the Red Bull Weekly MX Races for a chance to win. Players can also race in the Dirt League Races to earn additional tickets to the Weekly MX Races for chances at a better race score and more entries into the final drawing to determine the winners.

Pastrana celebrates an extensive list of career firsts that have pioneered motorsports including winning the first-ever X Games, landing the first-ever double backflip and building an empire with Nitro World Games. He is synonymous with his heart-stopping performances in disciplines such as freestyle, rally and rallycross and has captured his fans’ respect by constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s deemed possible on two-and four wheels and smashing previous records along the way. Pastrana’s unique talent and dedication to progressing the sport is rooted in his bravery, creativity and sheer talent. His latest venture in Nitro Rallycross will kick off its global debut with a 10-stop championship in 2022.

Pastrana’s accomplishments are celebrated with the new limited-edition Red Bull Energy Drink Motocross can which is now available in 8.4 fl oz cans as well as 6-packs, while supplies last.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide and 7.9 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 3 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink’s signature 8.4 fl oz can contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee.

About Circle K

Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard (“Couche-Tard”). Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland. In addition, under licensing agreements, approximately 2,280 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 15 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 14,800 stores.

