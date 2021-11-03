Reed’s Inc. Unveils Fan-Favorite Beverages In Swing-lid Bottles

NORWALK, Conn. — Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, announced the launch of Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Cream Soda, and return of Virgil’s Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer, in classic half-liter Swing-lid packaging.

The pint-sized glass bottles feature a ceramic swing-lid resealable top, making it easier than ever to sip, share and enjoy handcrafted beverages with family and friends. Just in time for fall festivities and the holiday season, consumers can delight in these limited-edition, ultra-premium sodas for all special occasions:

Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Cream Soda Swing-Lid: Every sip of this non-alcoholic magical brew transports drinkers on an enchanting journey. Made from a charming combination of butterscotch, vanilla cream and quality all-natural ingredients, wizards and witches of all ages will love the refreshing taste and flavor of Flying Cauldron.

Virgil’s Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer Swing-Lid: This rich and creamy Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer recipe, which dates back to 1963, was the initial inspiration for the swing-lid bottle. Micro-brewed artesian water from the Bohemian Forest Region is paired with the finest natural ingredients sourced from around the world including nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon, anise and sweet birch, to deliver an authentic and refreshing Bavarian flavor.

“Reed’s Inc. is dedicated to listening to our consumers and delivering them new ways to enjoy our variety of craft all-natural beverage options,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc. “We recognized the demand to bring back our Virgil’s Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer Swing-lid this year and to excite them a step further, it was a natural fit to replicate the dynamic bottle with our fan-favorite Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Cream Soda.”

Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Cream Soda and Virgil’s Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer in Swing-lid Bottles are available for purchase in-store at select retailers including: Sprouts, Cracker Barrel, Food Lion, Fred Meyer, HyVee and Big Y. Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Cream Soda Swing-lid Bottles are also available online at Flying Cauldron Web Store.

For more information about Virgil’s please visit virgils.com. Follow along at @drinkvirgils on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

For additional information about Flying Cauldron, please visit flyingcauldron.com/. Follow Flying Cauldron on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Reed’s Inc.

Reed’s Inc. is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed’s Inc. is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s, Virgil’s and Flying Cauldron brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America’s #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.

