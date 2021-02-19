Rockstar Energy Drink Announces Partnership with 100 Thieves

Rockstar Energy Drink has announced a new partnership for 2021 with 100 Thieves, the premium lifestyle brand and gaming organization, furthering its immersion into the gaming world and alignment with cultural leaders.

To kick off the partnership, 100 Thieves Founder and CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag had a cameo in the recent “Spotlight” Super Bowl ad narrated by Lil Baby. The first-ever TVC for Rockstar Energy celebrates Nadeshot’s hustle to the top and visionary status within the gaming world. A former Call of Duty World Champion and content creator, Nadeshot has turned 100 Thieves into a premium lifestyle and gaming destination that fuses entertainment, fashion, and competitive esports, garnering a collective following of 95 million across all team and content creator accounts.

“We’re excited for the partnership with the renowned lifestyle and gaming outfit 100 Thieves; it’s the perfect fit for Rockstar Energy Drink’s new brand direction and commitment to align ourselves with the cultural zeitgeist,” said Fabiola Torres, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of the PepsiCo Energy Category. “100 Thieves is the epitome of a successful hustle to the top, and we’re inspired to share their story and, in turn, inspire ‘everyday hustlers.’ Partnering with 100 Thieves allows Rockstar Energy to engage and fuel new communities and energy drinkers in the gaming and lifestyle space, alongside our core fanbase and action and motorsports stronghold.”

“I, alongside the full 100 Thieves team, have worked so hard to get to where we are today, and it’s really rewarding to see our team’s daily grind rewarded through this partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink,” said Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves. “We have a lot of fun, original content coming down the pipeline that I think will both excite and inspire our fans.”

Nadeshot and the wider 100 Thieves team will become primary faces for Rockstar Energy in 2021, lending an authentic gaming voice through their passion and uplifting stories. This category-exclusive partnership will entertain fans throughout the year, delivering original social content and interactive experiences to inspire gamers to reach their next level. The partnership will come to life through 100 Thieves team and talent social media platforms, and product integration in the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, ‘The Heist’ docuseries, and 2HYPE Goes Pro original content series, as well as exclusive merch giveaways. In addition to Nadeshot, 100 Thieves’ star content creator Neekolul and 2HYPE’s Kris London will also be featured in upcoming Rockstar Energy social content.

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Rockstar Energy Drink, founded in 2001, produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. PepsiCo purchased the energy beverage leader in March 2020.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit pepsico.com.

About 100 Thieves

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former gaming icon and YouTube sensation Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. 100 Thieves has leading esports teams competing in League of Legends, Fortnite, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its streetwear-inspired apparel, known for rapidly selling out. 100 Thieves produces top gaming podcasts and massively popular YouTube content, created by its world-class gaming talent, including CouRageJD, Valkyrae, and BrookeAB. Check out 100thieves.com/ for more info.

For More Information:

https://rockstarenergy.com/