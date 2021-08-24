Sail Away Coffee Announces New Sail Away Club: Hard Seltzer + Cold Brew Infusion

Sail Away Coffee Co. is taking cold brew coffee to the next level with the launch of Sail Away Club, the world’s first hard seltzer + cold brew infusion. Sail Away Club is available online in four refreshing flavors, including: Ocean Berry, Piña Colada, Mimosa, and The Original. Each 12oz can boasts as much caffeine as a half cup of coffee, while containing zero sugar and only 100 calories.

“Sail Away Club is unlike any alcohol OR coffee beverage you’ve ever tried before. It’s truly unique.” shares Sail Away founder Chris Vetter. “The flavors are so well balanced and the coffee compliments them perfectly. They’re crisp, refreshing and will be your beach, brunch, or poolside go-to.”

Launch bundles for Sail Away Club include The Basic Package (2 variety packs), The Deluxe Package (2 variety packs + koozies + an exclusive Sail Away Coffee shirt), and The Super Deluxe Package (2 variety packs + koozies + an exclusive Sail Away Coffee shirt + an exclusive Sail Away Coffee hoodie). For more information or to purchase, please visit sailaway.club.

Sail Away Club is available online now for shipping to the following states: New York, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, DC, Alaska, and Kentucky, with shipping to Ohio, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, and Oregon to follow. Starting next week it will also be available in-stores in select locations, details coming soon.

About Sail Away Coffee Co.

As a Long Island, NY native and musician, Founder Chris Vetter had the amazing opportunity to tour around the world for many years before starting Sail Away. With many long days and nights on the road, a coffee stop was a must… wherever he could get it. One of the more recent tours he did through Central America in 2013 sparked more than a mere appreciation for a good caffeine buzz.

Tasting coffee from various regions was an eye opener as to what true quality tastes like. It was there he realized his home state was in need of a great tasting, high quality, craft coffee beverage that was easily accessible and so the idea of Sail Away was born.

The company launched its ready-to-drink cold brew product line in late 2015. With over 750 retail locations in the region and their direct-to-consumer delivery service, Sail Away Coffee Co. has become a staple in the NYC & Long Island area for coffee lovers and novices alike. Sail Away pairs its free-spirited approach to flavor with a well-traveled palate.

