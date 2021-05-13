Shimmerwood Beverages Partners With Fogtown Brewing Co. Bringing Shimmer Seltzer To Maine

Ellsworth, Maine – Shimmerwood Beverages Inc. today announces a new partnership with Fogtown Brewing Company to manufacture Shimmerwood Beverages CBD Seltzer, Shimmer Seltzer.

Fogtown Brewing Company, located at 25 Pine St, Ellsworth, ME and Shimmerwood Beverages announce a manufacturing partnership to produce Shimmerwood Beverage’s Shimmer Seltzer. Shimmer Seltzer will initially be produced in three flavors, Razz Lime, Orange Ginger, and Just Hemp. All three flavors include 5 mg of Full Spectrum Hemp CBD. Shimmer Seltzer will also be pasteurized by Fogtown Brewing to provide shelf stability for the product. Production will start immediately.

Fogtown founder Jon Stein stated, “With the addition of Shimmer Seltzer production at Fogtown we continue to innovate with compelling new products. Our relationship with Shimmerwood is another opportunity to provide differentiated products to our customers and to maximize the use of our facility. We are excited to work with Shimmerwood as they represent some of the same core values that we work towards, local sustainable production and quality products.”

“Shimmerwood continues to grow our market presence throughout New England. With this partnership we will now be able to sell our products throughout Maine.” said co-founder and director of marketing, Josh Ahadian. “The Fogtown team has been a joy to work with and we can’t wait to supply Maine customers. We look forward to successfully introducing Shimmer Seltzer to the Maine market both online and in a variety of stores, restaurants, breweries and dispensaries”.

About Shimmerwood Beverages

Shimmerwood Beverages markets a Full Spectrum CBD craft Seltzer in Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont based restaurants, retailers and dispensaries. The company also ships products to New York and Florida.

About Fogtown Brewing Company

Fogtown Brewing Company opened in 2017 in the rural city of Ellsworth, Maine. At the gateway to Acadia National Park, Fogtown has become a dedicated hub for local art, music, community, and all-around good vibes. The brewery’s ever evolving small-batch craft offerings and farm-to-table menu are powered by Maine’s farmers and growers and the wild foraged flavors of the Maine Coast. Fogtown recently opened a second taproom in downtown Bar Harbor, which features limited-release wines, ciders, and a new barrel-blending program.

For More Information:

https://shimmerwood.com