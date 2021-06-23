Take Two Barleymilk Receives First Ever Upcycled Food Certification

PORTLAND, Ore. — Take Two, an upcycled foods company creating second chances for people and the planet, is proud to announce that Take Two Barleymilk is one of the first products ever to receive the Upcycled Food Certification developed by the Upcycled Food Association. The Upcycled Certified Program celebrates brands who manage their resources in a more responsible way. The certification helps consumers identify upcycled products and sets the bar for the industry in service of the Upcycled Food Association’s mission to reduce food waste by growing the upcycled food economy.

“As one of the first companies selected to receive the Upcycled Food Certification, we are working to champion the path to a sustainable food system and future. We are grateful for the UFA’s leadership in directly addressing the challenge of food waste and trailblazing a better way,” says Co-Founder & CEO, Jerek Theo Lovey.

Take Two Barleymilk is committed to using Upcycled Certified ingredients. It is the first plant-milk to utilize an upcycled ingredient: spent grain. Take Two aims to contribute to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by upcycling spent grain waste from beer brewing and transforming it into sustainable plant-based foods. Over 8 billion pounds of spent grain go to waste annually, and Take Two is on a mission to upcycle as much of it as possible.

According to Co-Founder & COO, Matt Olsofsky, “Over 8 billion pounds of spent grain are wasted annually during beer brewing. We’re realizing the fullest potential of the grain by transforming it into delicious and nourishing plant-based milks. Barleymilk offers golden nutrients such as complete protein, good fats, and essential vitamins and minerals.”

A sustainable and functional plant-milk and dairy alternative, Take Two Barelymilk upcycles approximately 1 pound of spent grain per bottle. The spent grain saved in each bottle means that every bottle of Take Two Barleymilk saves approximately 99 gallons of water, which is equivalent to the water used in 6 showers, and diverts greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) equivalent to burning 2 pounds of coal. And when compared to dairy milk and other leading brand plant-based dairy alternatives, Take Two outperforms competitors in all sustainability-related categories, including GHG emissions, water usage, energy usage, and land usage.

About Take Two

Take Two is an Upcycled Certified foods company creating second chances for food, people and the planet. Take Two makes it easier for people to eat more sustainably by crafting high-quality upcycled food products. Its mission is to help catalyze the shift to a circular food system by reducing food waste. Take Two Barleymilk is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, and throughout the Pacific Northwest at Whole Foods, New Seasons, Metropolitan Market, and Market of Choice. Take Two is also available at all Berkeley Bowl and New Leaf Community Markets in Northern California, and for home grocery delivery through Imperfect Foods. The company will be debuting their shelf-stable Barleymilk this summer, including the launch of their Barista blend. Take Two was selected by The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation out of a pool of over 145 startups to receive funding to launch innovative new consumer products made with surplus food or food byproducts and technologies to advance the upcycled food industry. The company will continue to develop innovative, adjacent plant-based dairy products such as coffee creamer, ice cream, yogurt and cheese.

