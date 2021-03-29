The Red Sea Development Company and SOURCE Global Partner for Sustainable Bottled Water Line

In response to growing consumer demand for sustainable products and travel experiences, The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) – the developer behind the most regenerative tourism project in the world – and SOURCE – the earth’s first renewable, sustainable water brand – have come together to set a new global standard in bottled water.

TRSDC is the first company to collaborate with SOURCE Global, PBC as it launches its sustainable bottled water brand, making The Red Sea Project the first destination on earth to offer bottled water made purely from sunlight and air.

SOURCE water is produced using patented solar technology that draws pure water vapor out of the air and converts it to premium, mineralized drinking water. Water created from these Hydropanels will be bottled at a plant that also runs on solar energy, creating the largest solar-powered facility of its kind.

Located on site at The Red Sea Project, the SOURCE facility will have a capacity of 2 million 330ml bottles annually and will initially produce 300,000 bottles a year. The reusable glass bottles will be refilled on site as part of a fully circular sustainable distribution model. Water harvesting and bottling will generate zero carbon and zero single-use plastic bottles.

Bottles, bottling machinery and plant operations will be sourced locally, empowering Saudi businesses while further reducing the carbon footprint of the project.

“As we push the boundaries and set new global standards for sustainable development, we are adopting cutting-edge technology and business practices that are in harmony with nature. Our partnership with SOURCE Global makes us the only destination in the world with truly regenerative bottled water and reflects our commitment to operate using only renewable energy and free of single-use plastics,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

TRSDC uniquely serves the sustainable tourism market, which is poised to grow by US$130.1 billion between 2020 and 2024. While COVID-19 has disrupted the market, 76 percent of global consumers say they are more concerned about sustainability post pandemic, 68 percent are more aware of sustainability-friendly travel brands, and nearly half of all global travelers say they are planning to travel internationally in 2021.

“Our aim is to deliver luxury experiences in ways that protect, preserve and enhance the natural environment and we rely on technology innovators to help us realize that ambition,” Pagano said. “SOURCE is one of those innovators, and serving their premium brand is consistent with our commitment to the planet and the wellbeing of our guests.”

As the official bottled water of The Red Sea Project, SOURCE will initially serve the Coastal Village, a residential and commercial area that will house the 600 employees and operators working at the site. When the first hotels begin opening in 2022, SOURCE will be the only bottled water served to guests, further extending the sustainable experience.

“It’s exciting to see a company commit to regenerative luxury in such a meaningful way and go beyond sustainable packaging to put premium, truly renewable water inside the bottle,” said Cody Friesen, Founder and CEO of SOURCE Global. “TRSDC is creating the most sustainable place on earth, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

SOURCE’s new line of bottled water is drawn from the pure and endlessly renewable water in the sky, with technology that works entirely off the grid and can bring sustainably sourced water anywhere in the world.

The Red Sea Project will welcome its first guests by the end of 2022. The first phase of the development will include 16 luxury hotels offering 3,000 keys across five islands and two inland locations. It will also include entertainment facilities, an airport, and the necessary supporting logistics and utilities infrastructure.

About The Red Sea Development Company



The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC – www.theredsea.sa) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. TRSDC was established to drive the development of The Red Sea Project, a luxury, regenerative tourism destination that will set new standards in sustainable development and position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

The project is being developed over 28,000 km2 of pristine lands and waters along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and includes a vast archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands. The destination also features sweeping desert dunes, mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, and ancient cultural and heritage sites. The destination is designed to include hotels, residential properties, leisure, commercial and entertainment amenities, as well as supporting infrastructure that emphasizes renewable energy and water conservation and re-use.

Activity for the first phase of development is well underway and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023. The project has surpassed significant milestones, with over 500 contracts signed to date, worth some SAR 15 bn ($4bn).

The 100-hectare Landscape Nursery, which will provide more than 15 million plants for the destination, is now fully operational. There are more than 5,000 workers currently on-site and more than 70km of the planned 80km of new roads are now complete. The Construction Village which is set to house 10,000 workers will be fully open by the end of Q1 this year and development is progressing well at the Coastal Village, which will be home to around 14,000 people who will work at the destination.

About SOURCE Global, PBC



SOURCE Global, PBC’s mission is to make drinking water an unlimited resource. The company’s SOURCE® Hydropanels create drinking water using sunlight and air as the only inputs, putting the power of safe, high-quality water production into the hands of every person in nearly every climate and corner of the world. A Public Benefit Corporation, SOURCE is on Fast Company’s 2020 list of most innovative social good companies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SOURCE operates across 48 countries and six continents. SOURCE is a registered trademark of SOURCE Global, PBC.

https://www.source.co/