UK-Based oat m*lk brand, Minor Figures, expands to Whole Foods

Minor Figures, the UK-based brand known for making plant-based, carbon neutral, and barista standard coffee products, has expanded to all Whole Foods in the mid-Atlantic region.

Minor Figures Organic Oat Milk will be hitting shelves at Whole Foods beginning April 1. Containing only certified organic ingredients, their Organic Oat Milk is designed to complement the true and unique flavors of the highest quality coffee. It has the perfect level of sweetness and produces a silky micro-foam when steamed, marking it ideal for baristas – and all of the brand’s carbon emissions are offset, making all Minor Figures products 100% carbon neutral.

Co-founded by Stu Forsyth (formerly of KeepCup), Minor Figures has been growing 30x faster than the shelf stable plant-based milk category for the US. To coincide with the expansion, the brand will be launching their infamous FREEDAYs in select cities. FREEDAYs started out as the brand’s special way of supporting local cafes during the pandemic. For a whole day, Minor Figures has donated free oat milk to each cafe so that they can give out free oat milk coffee to anyone who stops by.

The events will run through the month of April:

4/9 | Commonwealth Joe in Arlington, Virginia

4/16 | Slipstream in Washington, DC

4/23 | Roastology in Richmond, Virginia

4/30 | KLVN Coffee Lab in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

For More Information:

https://us.minorfigures.com/