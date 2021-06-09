Virgil’s Launches Three New Zero Sugar Flavors To Kick Off Summer

NORWALK, Conn – Virgil’s, a naturally bold line of craft sodas from Reed’s Inc. announces the launch of three new Zero Sugar, Ketogenic Certified varieties: Grapefruit, Dr. Better and Ginger Ale. Soda smarter this summer!

Crafted with premium, natural ingredients, these mouthwatering new flavors can be experienced straight from the can, over ice, or mixed with a low-calorie cocktail. The new sodas provide drinkers with that feel good, zero-guilt, satisfying twist on classic delights, including:

Virgil’s Zero Sugar Grapefruit Soda : Crisp, tangy and citrus-filled, this refreshing flavor invigorates everything that is great about grapefruit!

Virgil's Zero Sugar Dr. Better: This fan favorite blends tart cherry, sweet vanilla, spicy cinnamon, and a kick of caffeine to deliver a simply better—Dr. Better—experience.

Virgil's Zero Sugar Ginger Ale: Sip on REAL! This light variety is filled with real, fresh ginger for a little extra bite and zero extra calories.

“Consumers have been demanding Zero Sugar varieties, and we are excited to introduce even more better-for-you options from Virgil’s with bold, complex flavors,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc. “Now offering nine keto-friendly and Zero Sugar sodas, we are making it easier than ever to experience the difference of Virgil’s this summer. And now with our expanded online retail, we can bring our handcrafted taste straight to customers’ doorsteps!”

The new trio of flavors expands the Virgil’s Zero Sugar portfolio, which already includes Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Cola and Orange Cream. All of Virgil’s Zero Sugar beverages are made with natural flavors, a proprietary blend of natural sweeteners and contain no artificial preservatives, artificial colors or GMO-sourced ingredients.

Virgil’s Zero Sugar Grapefruit, Dr. Better and Ginger Ale will be rolling out in select grocery retailers nationwide this summer. Prefer doorstep delivery? A 24 pack of 12 oz. cans are available on the Virgil’s Amazon Storefront, and a 12 pack of 12 oz. cans can be purchased directly on the Virgil’s Website.

In honor of Father’s Day, Virgil’s is partnering with Hudson Sutler to give away the perfect essentials needed for summer beach days, BBQ’s and more – a monogrammed Hudson Sutler Cooler along with 3 Cases of Virgil’s Zero Sugar Sodas. This June, consumers nationwide are invited to enter the Virgil’s Father’s Day sweepstakes here.

About Reed’s, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed’s is America’s number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil’s is America’s best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed’s portfolio is sold in over 40,000+ retail doors nationwide. Reed’s core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s recently introduced Reed’s Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil’s line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

For More Information:

https://virgils.com/