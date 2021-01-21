Waterloo Sparkling Water Donates to Small Businesses Impacted by Pandemic

Austin, Texas – Waterloo Sparkling Water, based in Austin and known for its refreshing,fruit-inspired flavored sparkling water, has announced the introduction of a new employee benefit designed to support small businesses affected by the pandemic. CEO Jason Shiver introduced this new benefit at the company after making a generous personal donation to the Barstool Fund, which is raising funds to support the small business community. The benefit provides employees with a monthly $200 allowance to spend with local small businesses they value. The program hopes to create a meaningful difference in the lives of struggling small business owners and their employees, as well as inspire others to act.

“Through no fault of their own in this COVID time, small business owners are facing dire challenges. As an entrepreneur myself, it has been heartbreaking to see so many members of our community, many I consider friends, watch their livelihoods evaporate,” said Shiver. “Austin is a city of entrepreneurship and independent thinking, and we lean hard into doing the right thing – the foundation that Waterloo has been built upon. In this spirit – staying true to Waterloo’s brand values – we encourage other business leaders in Austin and beyond to lock arms with us to help the small business community. It is a vital sector of our economy and essential to driving innovation, so we urge you to donate, fundraise or simply use your voice to raise awareness of this important need.”

The Barstool Fund, created by Barstool Sports on behalf of small businesses, has raised $22 million to support 111 businesses to date.

“We appreciate Jason stepping up and partnering with us to support small, local businesses. We were inspired by how he gave his company’s voice to the cause and it gives us hope that together we can usher in a brighter future,” Erika Nardini, Barstool Sports CEO.

Small business owners in need of help due to the impacts of COVID can submit an application toTheBarstoolFund.com/apply. For those able to donate, a tax-deductible contribution supporting small businesses can be made at Barstool Fund.

About Waterloo Sparkling Water

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas combined with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Embodying the Austin entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking, Waterloo Sparkling Water has been challenging expectations from the start. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified and Whole 30 Approved flavors, Water Sparkling Water is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners.

Waterloo’s leadership team, including Jason Shiver, was recently honored with the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Central Texas Award, one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management.

For more information, please visit www.DrinkWaterloo.com. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide.