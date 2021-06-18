Waterloo Sparkling Water Is The Official Sparkling Water Of World Surf League

AUSTIN, Texas – Waterloo Sparkling Water, based in Austin and known for its refreshing fruit-inspired flavored sparkling waters, is pleased to announce it is the Official Sparkling Water of the World Surf League (WSL). Waterloo is also partnering on an exciting, new WSL original video series airing in 2021.

The WSL is the global home of surfing, dedicated to changing the world through the inspirational power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live with purpose, originality, and stoke.

“Waterloo is excited to partner with the World Surf League,” said Waterloo Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Maurella. “We think we’re a natural fit to support the WSL, its events and programming that bring the surfing community together, where the thrill of fully engaging experiences is celebrated. We are committed to awakening the senses here at Waterloo, too – creating sparkling waters that add a multi-sensorial boost to the moment.”

“We are thrilled to have Waterloo partner at the Jeep Surf Ranch Pro, Rip Curl WSL Finals, and US Open of Surfing,” said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. “The brand is well established and strategically partnering at our premier California events will bring Waterloo even closer to California surf culture and our passionate fanbase.”

Waterloo will provide chilled samples of its sparkling waters, including Watermelon, Blueberry, Grape, Black Cherry, and Strawberry, in athlete, attendee and media areas at three key events: Surf Ranch Pro, Challenger Series US Open of Surfing, and the Rip Curl WSL Finals. Waterloo has only ever been produced in recyclable aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners, consistent with WSL commitments to sustainability and the oceans.

Supporting the adventurous, active lifestyles of surfers and fans nationwide, Waterloo varieties are made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely true-to-fruit taste and aroma with zero calories, zero sugars or artificial sweeteners, and zero sodium.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole 30 Approved, Waterloo Sparkling Water is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide.

