Wildland Coffee Introduces a Dark Roast Coffee in a Tea Bag

Wildland Coffee has expanded their Coffee in a Tea Bag line and introduced a Dark Roast.

Designed to be a tasty and convenient alternative to water-sucking French presses, complicated pour overs, and nasty instant coffee, Wildland Coffee yields a delicious Dark Roast in minutes. Simply steep their Coffee in a Tea Bag in near-boiling-hot water for 5 to 8 minutes, or turn the Dark Roast into a cold brew by soaking the coffee pouch in cold water for up to 12 hours.

Wildland Coffee sources specialty-grade beans from the Cerrado region of Brazil. The beans are intentionally selected around a flavor profile: a light, citric acidity with a full, creamy body, and sweet tasting notes of chocolate, caramel, and nuts. Of note, the beans are 100% traceable so you know you’re enjoying high-quality, ethical beans. Outdoor adventurists and coffee enthusiasts alike can also remain conscious of the planet while enjoying a cup of Wildland Coffee, as the brand grinds the coffee and packages it into compostable tea bags within 4 days. From there, the bags get nitro-flushed to ensure freshness for at least 12 months.

Wildland Coffee is available directly on wildlandcoffee.co, as well as on Amazon and Bubble Goods in packs of 5, 10, 20, or 40. The coffee bags get packaged and shipped in eco-friendly poly bag mailers and can land anywhere across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

This Dark Roast provides campers, backpackers, and van lifers with an affordable and tasty coffee option that delights. Wildland Coffee initially launched their coffee tea bags in a Medium Roast in March of 2021 but hopes to become the go-to coffee brand for any and all outdoor adventures as they continue to expand and offer additional coffee products.

For More Information:

https://www.wildlandcoffee.co