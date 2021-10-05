Youtooz Launches Internet Culture-Inspired Collectible Food and Beverage Line Toozies

VANCOUVER, BC — Youtooz, the company turning nostalgia and internet culture into amazing products that people love, announced that it has expanded into the food and beverage industry with its new product line, Toozies. All Toozies product ideas will come from Youtooz’s community of collectors, who were the original inspiration for the product line and who define the lifestyle, activities and ethos of the brand.

“We always listen to our community and build our brand based on what we hear from them, and early on there was a running joke about how our figures looked so good, our community wanted to eat them,” said Austin Long, co-founder, Youtooz. “It was only natural to extend our business into the food and beverage category, and we wanted our first product to really bring forward the feeling of joy and happiness that Youtooz is all about.”

The first product to drop under the Toozies line is its bottled Strawberry Lemonade that exudes the Youtooz brand with its fun and bright pink appearance. This delicious drink is meant to be consumed whenever you need a little pick me up and bring a feel good vibe to any moment, in the same way Youtooz figures bring the joy of the internet into people’s homes.

“I was so excited to try the Strawberry Lemonade from Toozies, I had to record it. From the start it was such a fun experience with its bright colors and exciting ‘pop’ you heard when opening the bottle,” said Tristian, better known as Top Pops, a Canadian toy collector. “I really enjoyed the Strawberry Lemonade and thought that it tasted gourmet. I am excited for more flavors to come out in the future!”

The consumer driven innovation model has fueled Youtooz’s growth and innovation from its inception. The company has tapped into its buzzing online community to build a growing universe of limited-edition figures, plushies and more that capture the best moments of internet culture.

To learn more about Youtooz and explore the joy of the internet, visit www.youtooz.com. To learn more about Toozies and try the new Strawberry Lemonade for yourself, visit www.toozies.com and check them out on Twitter.

About Youtooz

Youtooz turns the joy of internet culture into amazing products that people love. A consumer product company, Youtooz captures the best moments of the internet and brings them to life through high-quality, unique product drops. The company seeks inspiration from its community and content creators across the internet, and works together, along with its IP and License partners, to create collectibles, plushies and other products that bring joy to everyone. Since its launch in 2019, Youtooz has released more than 300 unique figures and believes that together, we can create joy in anything. To learn more, visit www.youtooz.com, and check us out on social on our Twitter and Instagram.

