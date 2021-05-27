Zest Tea Adds Two More Zero-Calorie Sparkling Teas Flavors

Zest Tea — the most caffeinated tea on the market — is excited to introduce two new sparkling flavors: Blood Orange Mango and Cucumber Melon. These delicious zero-calorie options join Zest’s all-star sparkling tea lineup of Passionfruit Berry, Sweet Chai Infusion, Pomegranate Mint, and Blackberry Lime.

All six sparkling teas come in 12oz sleek cans containing Zest’s signature combination of 120-150mg caffeine, paired with 100mg L-Theanine (a rare amino acid) for prolonged, steady alertness. Made entirely with natural ingredients, these teas have all the positive, plant-based health benefits with low to no sugar.

Zest is thrilled that its sparkling tea varieties are now on par with its impressive lineup of hot teas. The hot tea blends bring an additional six unique flavor profiles to the table: Blue Lady, Earl Grey, Pomegranate Mojito, Cinnamon Apple, Spicy Masala Chai, and Superberry Samba.

Zest founder and CEO James Fayal explains, “The success of our other flavors was all we needed to develop new options for our customers.” He continued, “the market for those demanding zero-cal, clean, plant-powered beverages continues to impress us.”

Over the last year, the caffeinated beverages market has enjoyed rapid growth, with tea and coffee up 5.2% and energy drinks up 5.9%. Given this trend, and with the warmer summer weather on the way, Zest expects continued strong growth going into Q2 and Q3 for its sparkling tea product line.

The new zero-calorie Blood Orange Mango and Cucumber Melon sparkling green teas can be purchased via ZestTea.com and select retailers later this year. Zest Tea continues to grow rapidly, adding a combined 1,600+ stores of both its functional hot and iced tea products in an accelerated East Coast retail distribution expansion.

About Zest

Zest Tea creates plant-powered energy products that include full-leaf hot teas and ready-to-drink sparkling teas. Their bold blends contain approximately 3X the caffeine level of traditional tea (on par with coffee). Customers come for the caffeine, and with over 6 unique flavor combinations, stay for a delicious tea experience. A core component of Zest’s energy teas are that they contain low to no sugar, rich antioxidants, and amino acids like L-Theanine that are shown to produce a more steady and prolonged alertness without the jittery spike or crash associated with other caffeinated products.

For More Information:

https://www.zesttea.com