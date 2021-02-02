Zing Zang Enhances Leadership Team with New Roles

CHICAGO, Ill. – Zing Zang, LLC, the leader in premium non-alcoholic cocktail mixers, today announced several additions to its Chicago-based executive leadership team, effective immediately.

The company, which sells more than two million cases of premium, naturally crafted mixers annually, including its iconic Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, has also recently launched a new line of spirits-based, ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails.

“I am thrilled to build out our senior management team at Zing Zang as we launch our exciting new line of ready-to-drink cocktails,” said Brent Albertson, CEO of Zing Zang. “We have established ourselves as the leading cocktail mix brand in the U.S., and I am confident that we have the right leadership in place as we progress into our next phase of rapid growth and continue to deliver innovative RTDs and top-quality mixers. I look forward to working with these talented individuals in their new roles.”

Zing Zang’s enhanced leadership team will execute on the company’s accelerated growth strategy as it continues to expand into new product categories. The following leadership appointments were announced today:

Steve Crites , Senior Vice President of Sales. Steve was formerly Zing Zang’s Vice President of Sales. Prior to Zing Zang, he was a Vice President and General Manager at Pernod Ricard USA.

E.G. Fishburne, Vice President of Marketing. E.G. is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a former U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot. He previously held senior marketing roles at Whole Earth Brands, PepsiCo, and Kraft Foods.

Anne Kanne , Vice President of Operations and Analytics . Anne was formerly Zing Zang's Director of Analytics and Category Development. Prior to Zing Zang, she was a director at Diageo North America.

Dave Lund , Vice President of National Accounts. Dave was formerly Central Region Sales Director at Zing Zang. He is a former U.S. Army Captain and tank platoon leader, and prior to Zing Zang he was a national accounts director at Diageo North America.

Anthony Hall, Controller. Anthony previously worked in finance roles at Cresco Labs and FreightCar America.

Rick Lange, Off-Premise National Account Director. Rick was formerly SW Sales Director at Zing Zang, and prior to joining the company was with Diageo North America.

In addition to these new roles, Albertson’s leadership team also includes Catherine McClure (supply and product development) and JP Reilly (finance).

About Zing Zang

Zing Zang® is the leading non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. The company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the leading Bloody Mary Mix in the U.S. and a naturally crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Daiquiri and Pina Colada mixes which contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no artificial dyes. Zing Zang’s award winning cocktail mixes are available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations, and Zing Zang’s line of spirits-based ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails (available in three varieties: Bloody Mary, Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour) will be available at liquor stores, grocery retailers, bars and restaurants nationwide in early 2021. Each 12-ounce RTD can contains nine percent alcohol by volume, the same ABV of most bartender-made cocktails. Zing Zang was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

https://zingzang.com/