Ascent Protein Donates $16,000 to Christian McCaffrey’s Foundation, 22 and Troops

DENVER, Colo. — This week, Ascent Protein announced a $16,000 donation to 22 and Troops, a non-profit service organization that focuses on helping U.S. active-duty military members, veterans and their families focus on overcoming trauma and PTSD. The donation is a result of a Veterans Day partnership and promotion the brand held in early November – pledging 22% of profits to McCaffrey’s foundation.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with Ascent Protein for the third consecutive year to raise money to support veterans and active-duty military members,” said Christian McCaffrey, Ascent athlete. “This year’s partnership was particularly close to my heart with the support of my foundation, 22 and Troops, and I’m excited for the great work we can do with this donation.”

22 and Troops was launched by McCaffrey to support those who have made the greatest sacrifices for our country, and need our help to address what happens when the uniform comes off, and these heroes come home. With more than 22 veterans dying by suicide every day, these individuals and their families simply cannot wait.

This is the third year that Ascent and McCaffrey have joined forces to support current members of the military and veterans. In 2019 and 2020, they raised a combined $36,000 to support Patriot Paws, a non-profit organization that trains service dogs to support veterans with their physical and emotional recovery.

Christian McCaffrey has been an Ascent Athlete since 2019. In addition to the Veterans Day donation, Ascent partnered with McCaffrey’s other foundation, 22 and You, to support and donate products to First Responders in North Carolina and his home state of Colorado in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to partner with our athlete Christian McCaffrey for another year & his foundation, 22 and Troops,” said Kirsten Karlsson, Associate Director of Marketing at Ascent. “We are thrilled we could contribute to support our veterans and this great organization.”

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves – going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work.

About 22 and Troops

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation serves as a catalyst for the community and country by supporting those who sacrifice daily for the benefit of many. We show up for our servicemen and women for standing at the front of the most critical challenges of our time and in service to others. For more information, visit christianmccaffrey22.org

