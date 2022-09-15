BIOLYTE Partners with REVELXP for 2022-23 College Football Season

BIOLYTE, the first recovery drink to offer the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag, is proud to partner with REVELXP, America’s Leader in Elite Fan Experiences, as “The Official Recovery Drink of Tailgating” as the 2022-23 college football season gets underway. REVELXP, known for its turnkey tailgate experiences at colleges and universities across the country, now offers clients the option to order BIOLYTE as part of their tailgate package – a perfect complement to the eating and drinking, plus heat and humidity, a day of watching football brings.

Created by Atlanta-based anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE offers nearly 6.5 times the electrolytes as other leading sports drinks, with one-third of the sugar. Natural ingredients and vitamins boost energy and relieve symptoms associated with dehydration such as nausea, headaches and fatigue – an ideal (and effective) remedy before, during or after long, sweltering game days, both on and off the field.

This fall, college football fans can order their favorite BIOLYTE flavors at the vast majority of REVELXP’s 50-plus partner properties nationwide on its e-commerce menus, and have it delivered to their tent as part of REVELXP’s popular ‘turnkey tailgate’ platform.

“We are excited to partner with an innovative brand like BIOLYTE, but more importantly it’s a perfect fit for our national tailgating platform,” said Gerald Jones, Vice President of Partnerships at REVELXP. “We’ve already seen a positive response from fans ordering and enjoying BIOLYTE to complement their tailgating experiences across the country.”

Additionally, BIOLYTE will host two premier tailgates at marquee games during the 2022 football season.

“REVELXP provides an effortless, elite tailgating experience for fans across the country, and the opportunity to introduce BIOLYTE not only to athletes, but also to those supporting them, is critical to our continued growth,” said Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales, BIOLYTE. “A partnership such as this solidifies our spot in the sports drink space. Our product is designed for rehydrating and replenishing the body, and those out in the sun all weekend long cheering on the teams they love are exactly who we need to be engaging with.”

