Bizzy Coffee Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Bizzy Coffee shared its first-ever sustainability report. Over the coming years, Bizzy will focus on four key goals: carbon neutrality by 2025, upcycling 100% of the company’s spent coffee grounds by 2025, becoming plastic negative by 2030, and using 100% recycled materials in 100% of its bottles by 2030.

“In 2021, we experienced exceptional growth, and what we’ve captured in our first sustainability report will serve as a guide for us to do even better with every year moving forward,” said Alex French, co-founder and CEO of Bizzy Coffee. “When we started Bizzy, our desire to create the highest quality cold brew came to life through developing and perfecting every step of our process; we’re taking the same approach with sustainability and this report will allow us to track, measure and get better every year.”

In addition to their four primary sustainability goals, the company has defined people-oriented initiatives. They include creating an emissions reduction program for employee commutes by 2024, achieving gender balance across the company, continuing to employ a diverse set of people, and supporting workforce development and training programs.

“We hope that prioritizing and vocalizing sustainability will set an example for other small and emerging food and beverage brands who wish to do the same,” adds French. “As we state in the report, we take pride in being ambitious, and years from now, we’ll never look back and think we should’ve done less to protect the environment.”

About Bizzy Coffee

In 2013, out of a pure love for cold brew coffee – and fed up with paying $5 for every run to the coffee shop – Alex French and Andrew Healy started making their own cold brew in their cramped apartment in Minneapolis, MN. Today, Bizzy ready-to-drink, organic certified cold brew is available in the refrigerated section in grocery stores nationally. Bizzy whole bean, ground coffee and cold brew bags are available on bizzycoffee.com and Amazon (where the company is the #1 best seller in iced coffee and cold brew!). While Bizzy has experienced tremendous growth, the company and its founders remain focused on making deliciously roasted cold brew coffee that’s micro-brewed for 18 hours for perfectly smooth flavor.

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0818/4967/files/BIZZY-SusReport-8-22-LR.pdf?v=1661283203