Boldt Drinks Introduces New Way to Buzz with Launch of Cannabis-Infused Iced Teas

Los Angeles, Calif. — Boldt Drinks announces the official launch of its cannabis-infused iced tea, offered in three signature flavors – Black Iced Tea, Blueberry Pomegranate Iced Tea and Peach Iced Tea – all made with freshly brewed, black tea and now available direct-to-consumer (DtC) online via boldtdrinks.com, in California.

Each 12 oz. non-carbonated can of Boldt is infused with 10mg of THC and formulated with Vertosa’s nanoemulsion technology, which ensures a balanced distribution in every sip and a delicious iced tea flavor. The nanoemulsion process allows for a 15-to-20-minute onset time, creating a full body high. Each can of Boldt has a resealable lid, allowing for portion control of the THC and the ability to save it for later.

Founders Damien Webster and John Jackson set out to make a delicious, non-carbonated, cannabis beverage. “That was the goal, to make it taste good,” said Webster. “Half the country drinks iced tea, so cannabis and iced tea are a natural marriage. This drink speaks to the consumer looking for an alternative to alcohol while still providing them with a refreshing way to unwind.”

With a rollout in California at select dispensaries in 2021, such as Cookies, Lemonade and Cannabist, Boldt has been well received as one of the best-tasting cannabis beverages to date. Boldt recently set up an “iced tea lounge” in Four Twenty Bank Dispensary and Lounge, located in downtown Palm Springs, creating a space where customers can enjoy Boldt on site.

This week, Boldt launches direct delivery to your home via BoldtDrinks.com, giving consumers the convenience of skipping the dispensary line, thanks to Ginger Commerce, a DtC delivery service for cannabis brands.

“The passionate team behind Boldt cares immensely about giving their customers a quality beverage, crafting an experience that is more than just drinking a cannabis-infused iced tea. It’s a wellness product that fits into the lifestyles of cannabis and non-cannabis consumers alike, especially those looking for an alternative to alcohol or smoking, vaping and edibles,” said Roie Edery, Co-Founder of Ginger. “Working with Boldt’s experienced team, led by Damien and John, to integrate our DtC solution has been incredible, thus far, and we’re looking forward to supporting the brand’s undeniable growth and success across California and beyond.”

Ginger’s partnership with Boldt marks the fourth cannabis venture for its founders Roie Edery and Aleksey Klempner, lauded as pioneers of high-tech innovation within the cannabis space. Prior to launching Ginger, Edery and Klempner co-founded Eaze, a cannabis delivery service; Wayv, an online B2B retail platform; and CLICK, the best-selling cannabis mouth spray in California. Now, with Ginger, their mission is to provide cannabis brands with a first-of-its-kind technology solution, complete with tools that help optimize, leverage and scale their online marketplaces.

To shop Boldt, available in a flavor variety pack as well as six-, 12- and 24-packs, in each flavor and check availability in your region, visit BoldtDrinks.com.

