Boxed Water ‘Clips in’ With SoulCycle

Boxed Water Is Better – the most renewable packaged water alternative to plastic bottles – is helping SoulCycle riders hydrate sustainably. SoulCycle, the premier boutique studio, is expanding their sustainable lifestyle efforts to include Boxed Water to help meet their aggressive climate goals, which includes becoming 100% carbon neutral in 2024.

By partnering with Boxed Water, SoulCycle will convert all packaged water in studios to Boxed Water. The timing is particularly critical, as the just released Post-consumer Plastic Recycling Data Report shows that plastic recycling is on a decline – with only 5% of U.S.-made plastic getting recycled.

“Our partnership with Boxed Water™ continues SoulCycle’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2024. We are committed to sustainable products that align with our mission for environmental progress and offsetting our carbon impact. Community spirit is at the core of our experience and our brand. We have enough evidence and data to know we have a big climate ‘climb’ ahead of us,” said Samantha Yeager, Director of Retail Supply Chain at SoulCycle. “Time to get up and out of our saddles in our efforts toward collective change.”

SoulCycle is leading the fitness community on the path towards climate neutrality. Through their partnership with the nonprofit Climate Neutral, they are working to measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by investing in energy efficiency, materials, green packaging, waste reduction and transportation across the entire business. In September, SoulCycle and Boxed Water teams will be “soulteering” their time with a beach clean-up effort in Santa Monica to raise awareness in celebration of Coastal Cleanup month.

“It will take bold commitments from businesses like SoulCyle to right the ship on climate change. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership,” said Boxed Water™ Chief Revenue Officer Robert Koenen. “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do here at Boxed Water, and we are proud to support SoulCycle in their planet initiatives.”

As part of their “You Post. We Plant.” campaign, Boxed Water has committed to plant two trees in U.S. national forests with the National Forest Foundation from every social media post with #BetterPlanet. In the last five years, the brand has planted more than 1.3 million trees. As reforestation needs continue to grow, expect to see both brands leverage their collective reach as they activate challenges for their riders and special events in the fall.

