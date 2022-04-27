Breakthru Beverage Group and Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc. Partner in Florida

Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations and affiliates in the U.S. and Canada, has announced an expansion of their partnership with Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc. that will see Breakthru Beverage Group distribute Jacquin’s full portfolio throughout the Florida market. Jacquin’s, America’s oldest cordial producer, offers a full portfolio of spirits, liqueurs and ready-to-drink cocktails including brands like Pennsylvania Dutch, Bartenders Trading Co. RTDs, World Famous Rum and others.

“Both Breakthru and Jacquin’s are multi-generational family led businesses and we share many of the same values, so it’s no surprise our relationship, built on integrity and hard work, has blossomed,” said E. Lloyd Sobel, Chief Commercial Officer at Breakthru. “We have seen great success with this partnership in other markets and are excited to bring their full portfolio of products to consumers in the booming Florida market. With Jacquin’s and all our supplier partners, Breakthru is prepared to help take advantage of this immense opportunity, leveraging our best-in-class digital capabilities and expert associates to take their business to the next level.”

Founded in 1884 as Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc., the family-owned company has been one of the world’s leading producers of cordials and liqueurs for generations and is most notably known for the world-treasured Chambord liqueur, which sold to Brown-Forman in 2006. In 2020, third generation owner John A. Cooper became CEO and brought a renewed focus on innovation, modernization, and community to the company. The addition of the Florida market expands the companies’ relationship, as Breakthru already distributes Jacquin’s products in Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington, D.C.

“Our goal is to continue building Jacquin’s legacy as a prominent premium spirits producer and striving to do so by leaning into innovation and aligning with best-in-class partners like Breakthru,” said John A. Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Jacquin’s. “Partnering with Breakthru, a leading North American beverage distributor, has allowed Jacquin’s to enter new markets, like Florida, where we hope to better service our growing customer base.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit?www.BreakthruBev.com.

About Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc.

Founded in 1884, Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc. is America’s Oldest Cordial Producer. It carries an extensive catalogue of wines, spirits, and liqueurs, which are produced, imported, distributed, and marketed from its historic Philadelphia headquarters. It has been family-owned and operated for the past three generations, with an expanding portfolio including: Jacquin’s Rock & Rye, Jacquin’s Vodka Royale, Jacquin’s Blackberry Brandy, The Union Forge Vodka, Bartender’s Trading Co Ready-to-Serve, Irish Manor Irish Cream Liqueur, Pennsylvania Dutch Egg Nog & Cream Liqueur, and Royal Montaine Cognac & Orange Liqueur.

