Burning Brothers Brewing Collaborates with Solid Gold Hemp to Create Kite Soda

ST PAUL— With the changes to the MN laws back in July, consumers have seen a surge in the variety of new products introduced containing hemp-based THC. In the beverage space in particular, the majority of new products we have seen are THC-infused seltzers. while seltzers remain popular, they are not for everyone.

Andrew Afrooz, owner of Solid Gold Hemp, recognized there was an opportunity, so he connected with Dane Breimhorst and Thomas Foss at Burning Brothers Brewing. The trio talked it through and quickly moved to create a product to fill that gap.

Kite Soda launched September 9th at the Burning Brothers Taproom. With three flavors to choose from, Citrus, Ginger Ale and Root Beer, there is sure to be something to please every palette. Wholesale and retail placements are in process, with a store locator feature available on the Kite Soda website.

About Burning Brothers Brewing

Burning Brothers Brewing was founded in 2011 and is based in St Paul’s Midway neighborhood. Operating as a full-scale dedicated gluten-free brewery, Burning Brothers produces distinctive and specialty craft beers and beverages. The business takes its name from their founder’s old profession as fire-eaters, which is its own distinctive and special story. With a focus on innovation and quality, coupled with their own blend of

quirkiness, they strive to provide great-tasting and unique craft beverages for everyone.

About Solid Gold Hemp

Solid Gold Hemp was established in early 2019, growing and processing their own cannabis in the heart of Minnesota. To keep up with demand they started to network with other local farmers and processors and kept their commitment of using only Minnesota grown cannabis. They pride themselves on staying true to their organic practices and solvent free extractions to provide the highest quality cannabis products from farm to table.

