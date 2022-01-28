Caliwater Grows 2022 Retail Footprint with BevMo!, 7-Eleven and Bristol Farms

Caliwater, the trailblazing creator of the cactus based functional organic beverage, accelerates its 2022 expansion into sixty-five BevMo! locations and sixteen 7-11 stores throughout California. The two popular Caliwater flavors Ginger & Lime and Wild Prickly Pear are now available in the refrigerated beverage section of these major nationwide retailers, a huge accomplishment for the young company that officially launched less than one year ago.

Caliwater will further continue to grow its retail visibility with distribution into all Bristol Farms locations in Los Angeles, scheduled to hit shelves late January 2022.

Having launched in Spring of 2021 to much anticipation and positive reception, Caliwater is defined by a drive to create innovative, fresh functional beverages that connect us to the Earth and to one another. Inspired by the lush and varied landscapes of California, Founders Oliver Trevena (Actor/Host/Entrepreneur) and native Californian Vanessa Hudgens (Actress/Music Artist/Influencer/Entrepreneur) looked to their own desert regions to locally source Prickly Pear cactus fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties. Their vision – to sip on Cali in a can. Their key ingredient Prickly Pear is brought to life in beverage form in their quickly growing canned cactus water product, which is not only delicious and organic, but super hydrating and refreshing, and of course filled with rare antioxidants and digestion benefits.

“We are so excited to continue to grow our presence on the West Coast, with our favorite California staple markets and beverage retailers. We are so thrilled to be able to continue to bring our cactus water beverage to new customers and clientele, a beverage that will truly benefit their daily lifestyle and diet with all of its health benefits and delicious, hydrating flavor. We are passionate to be able continue to expand this important functional beverage’s retail footprint as the wellness landscape continues to evolve in the beverage category,” said Caliwater co-founders Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens.

Caliwater is the leading cactus water on the market, pioneering a new category, already top rated on Amazon, and is a purely functional beverage. The functional benefits of cactus water include being high in antioxidants (which is great for the skin), is known to reduce cholesterol levels, offers a natural elimination of hangovers, regulates blood sugar levels, and possess antiviral properties – offering a variety of benefits for digestive health. Only 25 calories per can, organic, vegan, Kosher and non-GMO.

Caliwater Farmers handpick the Prickly Pear cactus fruits seasonally and remove the seeds and juice on-site. The organic formula is infused with other natural fruits and nectars such as agave and monk fruit, and combined with filtered water to create the final drink, which bursts with refreshing mellow berry flavor.

Additional celebrity brand investors/ambassadors include Gerard Butler, Brooke Burke, Ross Butler, Gregg Sulkin, DJ Ruckus and Glen Powell.

Caliwater initially launched on E-Comm followed by a roll out to retailers and Amazon Prime, and venues throughout 2021 inclusive of hotels and restaurants such as Resorts World’ Zouk Group properties, Élia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Cara Hotel, Ysabel, Laurel Hardware, Craig’s, Alfred Coffee, and many more. Caliwater is sold across the West Coast at niche retailers such as SunLife Organics and Earthbar, as well as larger supermarkets such as Erewhon, and recently rolled into the East Coast via Village Super Market, at ShopRite, Fairway Markets and Gourmet Garage.

A portion of proceeds from all sales of Caliwater are also currently donated to No Kid Hungry (5 cents pledged from every can sold up to one million dollars donated). The campaign is one the founders feel very passionate about, which is focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S. Their mission is to help feed hungry kids in this crisis and all year long.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is a specialty retailer of alcoholic beverages and related products in the western United States and among the largest in the country. With 176 stores in well-trafficked retail areas in major metropolitan markets in California, Arizona, and Washington, BevMo! provides a friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced wine, beer, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, and “goes with” products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware, and related bar and wine accessories. BevMo.com enables customers to purchase items online for shipping to homes or offices or for pickup within an hour from their local store.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

About Bristol Farms

Bristol Farms operates about a dozen upscale specialty supermarkets in California’s Los Angeles, Riverside, and Ventura counties, as well as a single store in San Francisco. Smaller than traditional supermarkets (most of their stores range from 14,000 to 30,000 sq. ft.), about 70% of the company’s sales come from perishable products. The grocery chain is known for its exotic and gourmet items, including expensive wines and cheeses, imported foods, and seasonable edible gifts. It also offers online shopping and home delivery. Founded in 1982 by two meat wholesalers, Bristol Farms is owned by its management and West Coast investment firm Endeavour Capital.

https://drinkcaliwater.com