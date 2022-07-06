Clevr Blends Launches Limited Edition Rose Matcha SuperLatte

Just in time for Summer, Clevr launched its brand-new limited-edition Rose Matcha SuperLatte – a decadent oat milk latte swirling the brand’s best-selling matcha blend with sweet rose & vanilla to capture the bright playfulness of sunkissed days in a cup—or even better, a tall ice-filled glass. Designed in collaboration with professional Afro-Latina surfer and Clevr ambassador Nique Miller, Rose Matcha is like your summer camp best friend – loaded with energy, always having the most fun, and will disappear back into fond obscurity before seasons end.

Packed with skin-supporting vegan collagen that helps keep skin smooth, supple, and hydrated, Rose Matcha was made for steamy days that melt into campfire-lit nights, nostalgic road trips far from—or back to—home, and every paddle, trail, and tennis match in between. This brilliant elixir features creamy, earthy matcha that is elevated with the sweet floral notes of rose and vanilla, plus the silkiness of vegan collagen. Like peak summer itself, this melty, magical limited blend is here for a good time not a long time, so trust us when we say snag a bag while you can once it’s live on 6/28!

Hannah Mendoza, Clevr’s CEO and Formulator, can be quoted on the inspiration behind this new collaborative flavor launch in partnership with Nique:

“We knew we wanted to make something fresh and fun for the summer, with a signature functional twist (I mean, it’s what we do best). When we imagined what we would want to sip on all summer long, the drink literally manifested itself – it’s energizing, tastes like a vacation, and offers a host of skin benefits to offset those long days in the sun. I’m also pinching myself that Nique Miller embarked on this endeavor with us, and honored that she loves Clevr as much as she does. She’s a huge inspiration for our team of lady-surfers, and she’s just an incredible person with really solid values. We connected right away on the importance of diversity and inclusion in outdoor sports like surfing, and it’s been a big focal point for this launch. We’re really grateful for her!”

“I absolutely love Clevr’s new Rose Matcha latte because it is so yummy with its hint of rose and smooth matcha taste. I also love that it’s packed full of amazing nutrients that will keep me happy and healthy this summer while I spend all day surfing and soaking up the sun” – Nique Miller

1% from each Rose Matcha purchase will also be donated to a program special to Nique and her family’s heart: Meals on Wheels – an organization dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Rose Matcha will retail at $28.

About Clevr Blends

Clevr Blends, the Meghan Markle-backed and Oprah-approved SuperLatte brand making decadent and delicious oat milk latte drinks infused with adaptogens, probiotics, and superfoods. With just a few tablespoons of Clevr and hot water, latte lovers can make his/her favorite better-than-coffee-shop-latte, seriously upgraded with mind-clearing, mood-lifting ingredients. Delicious flavors include Matcha, Chai, Golden (spiced with Diaspora Co.), Rose Cacao and Coffee, Sleeptime SuperLatte, and the soon-to-launch highly limited edition Rose Matcha.

About Nique Miller

Nique Miller is a professional Afro-Latina surfer that competes on both the longboard and stand up world tour. She lives in Honolulu HI and enjoys surfing all day and spending time with her pup. Her dream is to one day be a world champion surfer and continue to push for more diversity and inclusion in the surf industry.

For More Information:

https://clevrblends.com/products/rose-matcha-superlatte