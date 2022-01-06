Daysmith Coffee+ Launches Line of Vitamin-Infused, Plant-Based Lattes and Cold Brews

Available now, Daysmith Coffee+ is an Austin-based brand of plant-powered ready-to-drink coffees with functional wellness benefits. Daysmith is making health-minded coffee drinkers’ dreams come true with the launch of the first vitamin-infused, low-sugar coffees that are both delicious and nutritious. Designed to provide balanced energy, focus, and immunity support, Daysmith’s ultra-smooth coffees and creamy oat milk lattes are enhanced with unique vitamin blends to support your health and power your day.

Daysmith’s plant-based lattes and cold brews are the easiest and most delicious way to get your caffeine and vitamins, leveling up your daily routine in both flavor and function. All varieties are dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, nut-free, and plant-based. Daysmith’s supremely delicious coffees offer indulgent taste without the guilt, with only 15-70 calories and 0-5 grams of sugar per can.

Daysmith comes in three delicious guilt-free flavors, including:

Focus Vanilla Oat Milk Latte: Creamy vanilla with a silky smooth finish | 60 calories, 5g of sugar | Infused with B Vitamins, Omega 3, and L-Theanine

Immunity Mocha Oat Milk Latte: Rich and velvety mocha | 70 calories, 5g of sugar | Infused with Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc

Multi Straight Black Coffee Brew: Bold, balanced, and ultra-smooth | 15 calories, 0g of sugar | Infused with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and B Vitamins

“We started Daysmith with one goal: to reimagine the category and bring ready-to-drink coffee to the 21st century,” said Daniel Mendez, co-founder of Daysmith Coffee+. “As coffee fanatics, we felt something was missing from the coffee aisle. Not only were most of the RTD options filled with excess sugar and calories, but they also lacked the added benefits that modern consumers are looking for in their products. As consumers become more conscientious than ever before about what they are putting into their bodies, we set out to create an option that is both delicious and nutritious. We’re excited to bring Daysmith Coffee+ to coffee lovers nationwide.”

Daysmith founders Daniel Mendez and Derek Nelson are on a mission to disrupt the functional coffee space with a new kind of coffee – boldly combining ultra-smooth cold brews and creamy oat milk lattes with vitamins and plant-based nutrients to support your health and power your day. As coffee lovers themselves, the founders viewed the daily coffee ritual as the perfect opportunity to deliver added nutritional benefits.

“Daysmith’s line of coffees provide balanced energy levels and unique wellness benefits,” said Derek Nelson, co-founder of Daysmith Coffee+. “While we take pride in what’s in our cans, we also pride ourselves on what we’ve left out of them. Unlike mainstream RTD coffees that pack up to 290 calories and 45 grams of sugar, our flavors range from 15-70 calories each and have only 0-5 grams of sugar.”

Daysmith Coffee+ is packaged in 7.5 oz recyclable aluminum cans and is available in single flavor and variety 12-packs ($48.00) nationwide on the company’s website drinkdaysmith.com, snackmagic.com, as well as at specialty retail stores in Austin with more shelves launching throughout 2022. As a way to support local healthcare workers on the front lines, Daysmith donates to local healthcare organizations, including donating thousands of Daysmith coffees to hospitals in the Austin area monthly. For a limited time only, consumers can save 15% off all Daysmith Coffee+ products site-wide using code ‘LAUNCH15’ at checkout on drinkdaysmith.com.

For More Information:

https://drinkdaysmith.com/