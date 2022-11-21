De Soi Announces Beverage Distribution Partnership in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y.— De Soi, a line of non-alcoholic sparkling apéritifs founded by global pop superstar Katy Perry and master distiller Morgan McLachlan, announces their partnership with New York-based Gold Coast Distributors and Empire City Brand Builders, offering distribution throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

The new distribution partnership with Gold Coast will allow De Soi to meet increased demand for their adaptogen and botanical-based apéritifs throughout New York City and build new distribution to key retail and restaurant customers in the fast-growing non-alcoholic adult beverage segment.

“We are so pleased to partner with Gold Coast in one of the most influential markets in the country,” says Scout Brisson, CEO of De Soi. “With Gold Coast as our distribution partner, we are positioned for long-term growth in New York through strong sales capabilities and an understanding of where our brand can make the most impact. It’s such an exciting time to partner with the city’s bars, restaurants and retail stores to offer a more sophisticated non-alcoholic drink option. Given De Soi is ready-to-drink, our bottles and cans offer a natural and simple solution for service, elevating any beverage program with ease.”

About De Soi

De Soi (pronounced de swa) is a line of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs created by Katy Perry and award-winning distiller Morgan McLachlan (AMASS). De Soi apéritifs effortlessly marry a passion for plants and better-for-you ingredients with big, bold flavors and feel-good adaptogens to help you create, relax and celebrate. De Soi spritzes are mindfully crafted with culinary botanicals like yuzu, lemongrass and rosemary, then mixed with mind-mellowing adaptogens like L-theanine, reishi mushroom and ashwagandha. The result is a not-too-sweet drink that’s truly fun to sip on while still allowing you to feel present and engaged. With three varieties including Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune, De Soi is available in 750ml bottles or ready-to-drink cans featuring packaging inspired by French New Wave cinema with a contemporary twist. The name De Soi is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, originating from the phrase maîtrise de soi, meaning ‘self-control.’ De Soi, which loosely translates to of the self, encourages people to focus on their sense of agency and empowerment while enjoying moments of celebration.

About Gold Coast Distributors

Gold Coast Distributors is an independent distributor of natural and organic products operating in New York City for over 40 years. Gold Coast offers refrigerated distribution throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

For More Information:

https://drinkdesoi.com