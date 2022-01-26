Death Wish Coffee Co. Launches Tattoo Series With Nine Tattoo Artists Nationwide

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Death Wish Coffee Co., the makers of the World’s Strongest Coffee, announced their new Tattoo Series, collaborating with nine gifted tattoo artists throughout the country to showcase their talent. This series highlights the creativity of tattoo culture, with each tattoo artist creating original artwork for Death Wish Coffee to be featured and released on limited-edition mugs and t-shirts.

The first featured tattoo artist, Eva Jean, is from the Allentown district of Buffalo, NY. Eva gravitated towards becoming a tattoo artist after seeing nontraditional-style work that pushed the boundaries of traditional values. She got her first tattoo at age 16 and now has tattoos covering over 92 percent of her own body with 18 years of experience as an artist under her belt. Describing her style as illustrative with strong traditional fundamentals, Eva’s art allows for endless creative possibilities and the freedom to push the boundaries.

Death Wish Coffee celebrates its undying love for the tattoo culture that is so intertwined with the brand and its loyal coffee drinkers. This initiative will release one exclusive design per month from now until September where the series will culminate at Death Wish Coffee’s flagship store in Saratoga Springs. Each of these creative designs to be released showcases the unique and individual style of the tattoo artists, each interpreting the Death Wish Coffee Co. brand in their own way. The remaining 8 tattoo artists will be announced throughout the coming months on the brand’s website.

“We are excited to announce the Tattoo Series, showcasing talented tattoo artists from around the country as they design their own interpretation of coffee and Death Wish Coffee. As we continue our 10-year brand anniversary celebrations, we are thrilled to offer these exclusive merchandise designs for our loyal customers while celebrating these artists and their vision,” said Mike Pilkington, CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. “At Death Wish Coffee, celebrating artists is ingrained into our culture, as is creating content that provides a perfect blend of caffeinated creativity and ingenuity.”

The launch of the Tattoo Series is the latest creative collaboration from Death Wish Coffee for its community of loyal fans, who flock to the brand’s highly caffeinated and boldly flavored roasts. Last week, Death Wish Coffee released “Coffee Notes,” an iconic unplugged and unscripted performance that features Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm for coffee and rock enthusiasts to enjoy.

Trademarked as the World’s Strongest Coffee, Death Wish Coffee is sourced from the highest-quality coffee beans in the world and roasted to deep, never-bitter perfection. The brand boasts a Dark Roast as well as a Medium Roast, which debuted in 2021, along with collectible mugs and merchandise.

About Death Wish Coffee Co.



Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea for the World’s Strongest Coffee to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world’s best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now Amazon’s #1 “Most Wished For” coffee and can be found in over 16,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company is committed to sustainability, and our Dark Roast, Medium Roast and Valhalla Java coffees are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic.

For More Information:

https://www.deathwishcoffee.com/pages/tattoo-series