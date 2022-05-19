Flow Alkaline Spring Water Is the New Official Water of the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon

TORONTO, Ontario— Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”), announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water will be available to runners at the Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”) Brooklyn Half on May 21st as part of its continued partnership with New York Road Runners (“NYRR”). Over forty thousand units of Flow will be available to all runners during bib pickup at the Pre-Party and included in runners’ recovery bags for the one-day event that will take a 13.1-mile tour through the Borough of Brooklyn, from Prospect Park to the Coney Island Boardwalk.

Flow will also be activating at the RBC Brooklyn Half Pre-Party to sample their eco-friendly, 100% naturally alkaline products. The event will take place Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, May 20 at 150 Furman Street, Pier 2 at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Flow’s CEO, Maurizio Patarnello, said, “Following the United Airlines NYC Half, the RBC Brooklyn Half gives runners another chance to experience New York doing something they love while strengthening Flow’s brand awareness in this incredible city. We are thrilled to provide these athletes with optimal hydration and wish all the runners good luck as they tackle the course!”

The partnership between Flow and NYRR aims to inspire more environmentally friendly and healthy choices for all. The companies will collaborate on all future NYRR events to replace thousands of plastic bottles with mostly renewable-resource-based, recyclable cartons.

“We are excited to have the RBC Brooklyn Half return in-person for the first time in three years as we celebrate the event’s 40th running,” said Christine Burke, NYRR’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. “Having Flow available at Brooklyn’s premiere race not only provides our runners with optimal hydration, but also helps us work together toward creating a more sustainable future with the environment top-of-mind.”

About New York Road Runners

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, and collagen-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.”

