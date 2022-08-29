Me & the Bees Lemonade Celebrates National Black Business Month by Buzzing Into Even More Distribution Points

AUSTIN, Texas— Me & the Bees Lemonade, the woman and Black-owned lemonade company founded by teen social entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer when she was just four years old, has been celebrating Black Business Month by ramping up distribution to even more stores. With five fun and functional flavors available in all 50 states, the company’s all-natural, ready-to-drink lemonades are now sold at Giant Eagle, expanding its presence in the mighty Midwest and marvelous Mid-Atlantic regions and putting the company’s distribution points to over 6,000 from coast to coast.

The certified minority-owned company continues to experience high growth from its humble beginnings ranking as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in the U.S. and the number one ready-to-drink lemonade growth brand in its category.

“Beating the heat in August with our five refreshing flavors has been a great way for consumers to try our lemonades and learn about our company’s story as well. Not only have we been celebrating Black Business Month, but August 20 was our day to shine as it was National Honeybee Day AND National Lemonade Day,” said founder and CEO, Mikaila Ulmer. “We are excited to be in more stores than ever before as well as online in various places. Also, we will soon be available via a major food service company making our fun and functional lemonades even more accessible, which will further our mission to help save the bees. Buy a bottle, save a bee.”

Always keeping its mission of saving the bees at the forefront, Me & the Bees Lemonade seeks to help educate consumers about the bees’ role in the ecosystem and the alarming decline in the bee population. It gives a percentage of its profits to Mikaila’s non-profit organization the Healthy Hive Foundation which is dedicated to increasing bee awareness and safe environments through research, education, and preservation.

About Me & the Bees Lemonade

In 2009, when Mikaila Ulmer found her Great Granny Helen’s flaxseed lemonade recipe in a 1940s family cookbook, she was excited to give it a try. In 13 years, what started as a lemonade stand in a front yard in Austin, Texas, has quickly grown to a national brand with distribution to all 50 U.S. states. The clean-label, shelf-stable lemonades contain no high-fructose corn syrup, no preservatives or additives, and are made with premium ingredients including U.S. Grade-A honey, real lemon juice, and flaxseed, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. In addition to Giant Eagle, Me & the Bees can be found nationally at Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, Natural Grocers, Target, Cost Plus World Market, and at regional and local grocers. It can also be purchased online via Instacart, GoPuff and at meandthebees.com.

For More Information:

https://www.meandthebees.com/