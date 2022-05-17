Milkboy Swiss Chocolates to Introduce Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Drink

New York, N.Y.– Milkboy Swiss Chocolates will introduce its newest product, Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Drink, at the Specialty Food Association Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place from June 12-14, 2022 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City. The award-winning brand will make samples of the new drink mix available throughout the three days at the Milkboy Swiss Chocolates booth #7215. Made in Switzerland, Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Drink will be available to retailers in late June 2022 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $9.95 per 1 pound tub.

With a rich, velvety mouthfeel, the decadent Swiss Chocolate Drink is a dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free cacao powder. Users just add 1-2 tablespoons to hot or cold milk (or milk substitute) and stir to experience authentic Swiss hot chocolate or chocolate milk at home. Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Drink joins a product line that includes chocolate bars Finest Alpine Milk, Alpine Milk with Roasted Almonds, Alpine Milk with Crunchy Caramel and Sea Salt, White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla, Extra Dark 85% Cocoa, Finest 72% Cocoa with Fresh Roasted Coffee, and Finest 72% Cocoa with Crispy Mint.

“We’re thrilled to be back at the New York Fancy Food Show with a wonderful new product,” said Milkboy founder Emanuel Schmerling. “We spent a lot of time perfecting the recipe of our new Swiss Chocolate Drink and are very proud of the final product. We’re looking forward to introducing this authentic Swiss experience, which can be enjoyed year-round, to North American markets.”

Presented by the Specialty Food Association, 2022 The Summer Fancy Food Show is a trade-only event. To register, please visit specialtyfood.com. To schedule a time to visit the Milkboy booth and taste Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Drink, please contact Eva Dilmanian at eva@buzzwordpr.com or 718.599.2591.

About Milkboy Swiss Chocolates

Milkboy Swiss Chocolates is on a mission to source the finest quality, natural and sustainable ingredients in order to create extraordinary chocolate and practice traditional and iconic Swiss chocolate manufacturing without compromise or shortcuts. Chocolates are produced in Switzerland from milk sourced from the Swiss Alpine region. Milkboy Swiss Chocolates is a 5-time sofi Award winner for Best Chocolates, including a 2021 sofi Gold Award for the Best Milk Chocolate, and 5-time Great Taste Award winner. The chocolates are gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free and certified Kosher. Milkboy chocolate uses only Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa in its chocolate products and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper for its packaging.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today’s Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.

For More Information:

https://milkboy.com/