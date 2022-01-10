Mixicles Botanical Cocktail Mixers Launch At Kroger

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Mixicles, the natural cocktail mixer company, announced today that its botanically infused frozen cubes are now available in over 330 Kroger stores in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Crafted with fresh fruit juices, fragrant herbs and other botanicals, Mixicles frozen cubes can be added to any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage to quickly craft delicious drinks with a sophisticated feel.

Founded just two years ago by Jen Morales and Jason Stitt, Mixicles stemmed from the lawyer duo’s yearning for convenient mixed drinks. Since then, the idea of mixing exotic flavors with spirits, wine, or other beverages has transformed into nine delicious frozen flavor combinations. The brand’s three single-flavor packs — Orange Blossom Passion Fruit, Jalapeño Citrus, and Cranberry Rose — and a Curated Collection with flavors Lavender Peach, Cranberry Rose, and Blueberry Lemon Basil, are now available at Kroger.

Kroger, the largest grocery provider in the U.S., is well regarded for its fresh, quality products and has now added Mixicles to its stores in five states. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Kroger and have Mixicles available to its customers across the Midwest,” said Morales, CEO and co-founder of Mixicles. “Kroger is an ideal partner given its reputation for providing high-quality products to its shoppers, and we are proud to join Kroger’s strong portfolio of consumer brands.”

From humble beginnings making small batches by hand at an incubator kitchen in Cincinnati, Ohio, to now being a feature product in Kroger stores, is a huge accomplishment for the young brand. Mixicles, which are also available online at www.mixicles.com, has garnered strong online sales and a high level of customer loyalty. The company anticipates an equally strong customer demand for Mixicles at Kroger.

“Both Jen and I understood the challenges of introducing a consumer product into a crowded marketplace during a global pandemic, but persevered in the belief that we created a special product unlike anything currently available,” co-founder Stitt noted. “It is extremely rewarding to see Mixicles on Kroger’s shelves.”

Since its founding, Mixicles has been committed to bringing ease and consistency to the creation of exciting, versatile drinks to sip and enjoy, and this placement at Kroger further validates the company’s mission and focus. “We have remained true to our vision and have invested considerable time and resources to create a unique product in Mixicles,” Morales concluded. “We are extremely proud of this initial opportunity with Kroger, and believe that it’s only the beginning as we continue to grow in the year ahead.”

About Mixicles

Mixicles® are 100% natural frozen botanical mixers. They contain all the ingredients for premium handcrafted cocktails—other than the alcohol—in the form of an ice cube. Simply add a base spirit or beverage that you love, and enjoy as the flavors unfold sip by sip. With Mixicles®, you can now create a top-notch cocktail in the time it takes to pour a glass of wine. Because Mixicles® do not contain any alcohol, you can also enjoy them as the natural foundation for distinctive mocktails or smoothies. Plus, Mixicles® keep their fresh flavors in your freezer, so you can use them as you need them. No wasted fruits, herbs, or hard-to-source ingredients.

For More Information:

https://mixicles.com