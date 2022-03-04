NXT LVL Partners With L.A. Libations In West Coast Push

Takeover Industries, the parent company of award-winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Water and energy shots, has reached an agreement with L.A. Libations to expand its retail presence along the West Coast.

The deal bolsters Takeover’s national ambitions with a robust entrance into California’s lucrative consumer markets, tapping L.A. Libations’ vast network of influential chain stores and distributors. The El Segundo, Calif.-based beverage incubator has a deal with Sprouts to launch in 50 stores in April, and strong ties with other regional powerhouses like Whole Foods and Bristol Farms.

NXT LVL joins a high-profile list of brands accepted to L.A. Libations’ SoCal Incubation Program (SIP) designed to expedite regional expansion with consulting, brand building, and retail strategy. The partnership comes after the beverage maker’s successful 2021 launch where its flagship hydrogen-infused water nabbed Best New Product of the year from CSP Magazine’s annual Retailer Choice Awards.

“This has been a phenomenal period of achievement and growth for NXT LVL,” said Takeover CEO Toby McBride. “Now we’re focused on the Golden State, which has long been a national consumer trend setter. We are excited to have an industry leader like L.A. Libations on our side.”

Jacob Timony, Executive Vice President at L.A. Libations, said the timing is perfect for retailers to make room on shelves for a science-backed performance drink.

“As the functional hydration category emerges, consumers are looking for a high-quality option to meet their health and wellness demands, and we believe that NXT LVL fits the mold for this category” he said. “Given the ever-evolving consumer trends in today’s marketplace, a few things remain vitally important to consumers: sustainability, product quality, and improved functionality. NXT LVL hits the mark on all those.”

Takeover’s coast-to-coast rollout capitalizes on a succession of high-profile marketing and endorsement deals that’s unheard of for a year-old independent brand.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao signed on as NXT LVL’s first major endorsement that included the release of a signature can branded after him. He also entered into a joint venture with the company to manufacture NXT LVL products in the Philippines for distribution throughout Asia.

The company made a number of strategic moves targeting combat sports fans, including an endorsement deal with UFC champion Anthony Pettis and a multi-year pact as the official water of the Professional Fighters League.

Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain partnered with Takeover to develop the world’s only energy shot formulated for eSports enthusiasts. Branded under T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Gaming banner, the “Winners Juice” product with the rapper’s caricature on the bottle hits retailers in May.

Takeover’s NXT LVL Hydrogen Water, sourced from natural springs, is the next generation in performance hydration for everyone from athletes to seniors looking to achieve optimal health, performance, and overall wellness. NXT LVL Hydrogen Water ensures a drink with the highest potency of active hydrogen to unlock the body’s potential.

The company’s management team has a deep bench of experience launching major products throughout the entire beverage industry, including top-tier brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International.

About Takeover Industries

Takeover Industries, Inc is home of the award-winning NXT LVL brand. Takeover develops new beverage products using the latest in innovative fitness technology. Our consumer centric focus has resulted in products that include Award Winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Springwater and Gamer Shots made for gamers by gamers. Takeover Industry’s team has, for thirty years, played a significant role in the growth and expansion of performance sports drinks and beverages having been instrumental in the launch of major brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International. For additional information, visit takeoverind.com

About L.A. Libations

L.A. Libations is a next generation beverage creator and incubator specializing on early-stage beverage brands at retail. As the key innovation partner of non-alc beverage giant Molson Coors, L.A. Libations has positioned themselves as the Emerging Beverage Category Captain at many of North America’s largest retailers. In addition to their brand partner ZOA founded by The Rock, L.A. Libation’s portfolio products include Athletic Brewing, Orro, plant based mini meal, and Chamberlain Coffee Co. and more.

