Plant-Based Super Foods Brand Your Super Launches in Target Stores April 10

Los Angeles, Calif.–Your Super, the B- Corp Certified, 100% organic, plant-based superfood mix brand is proud to announce its rollout into 500+ Target stores, starting this month. Following the overwhelming success of the brand’s launch on Target.com in2021, this in-store expansion will offer Target shoppers newfound accessibility to Your Super’s premium superfood blends. Your Super has experienced massive growth in the past few years, growing sales 25x since 2018 and a 200%+ compound annual growth rate since the company launched in 2017. While e-commerce remains a priority for the Your Super team, the brand is excited to expand into one of the great retail giants for in-store shopping experiences for consumers.

Your Super launched in 2014 after one of the founders, German tennis pro-Michael Kuech, was diagnosed with cancer. During his treatment, his partner, co-founder and fellow tennis player, Kristel de Groot, started making superfood blends to boost the health and recovery of Michael.

As a certified B-Corp, Your Super is dedicated to making the world a healthier place. The Company has partnered with organizations like Action Against Hunger and The People Concern by donating a food bar to those in need for every Your Super product purchased. Your Super has donated 1.6 million life-saving food bars to those in need.

“Your Super believes in making a healthy lifestyle accessible for everyone through superfoods,” says Kristel de Groot, Co-Founder of Your Super. “We are thrilled to offer Target’s guests another way to experience our brand and empower them to make more convenient and better health choices directly where they shop, giving them an option to eat well and do good.”

The expansion into Target stores comes at the height of the wellness revolution from consumers who are putting their health first by seeking out functional nutritional products with brand and ingredient transparency.

Your Super products now available to purchase in select Target stores include the brand’s best-selling Moon Balance mix, a powerful superfood latte powder to support female health and Super Green smoothie mix with nutritious super greens to support overall health.

About Your Super

For More Information:

https://yoursuper.com/