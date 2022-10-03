Plum Deluxe Tea Unveils New Look

Plum Deluxe Tea unveils a new look embracing its heritage of helping you create moments that matter.

The Portland-based tea company’s rebrand features a new look and packaging. They are retaining their signature purple color and unveiling a new icon, the purple hummingbird, which symbolizes how each little sip can create something wonderful. Created in collaboration with award-winning design firm BHD, whose portfolio includes brands like Harry & David and Eddie Bauer, the new branding, packaging and product offerings are now perfectly aligned with their values and reinforces their commitment to create moments that matter.

Plum Deluxe started out with just four tea blends and grew their community to over 100k tea lovers around the country with their same original look. As they have grown into a variety of retailers and expanded their wide-ranging palette of flavors, they decided it was time to strengthen their brand look,- adding new product offerings and elevating their presentation to stand out amongst their competition. Nothing changes on the inside of their packaging— they contain the same quality teas that many have grown to love.

“Many of our recipes were based on teas I enjoyed from the literary cafes in Europe, so we’re bringing some of that je ne sais quois into our look,” said founder Andy Hayes about the brand refresh. “Our new logo is easy to remember. ‘Grab me some of that tasty tea with the purple hummingbird.’ Just like everyone stops in awe and curious reflection when a hummingbird stops by you in the garden, we hope our new look inspires you to do the same.”

As part of Plum Deluxe’s rebrand, they are also announcing the launch of four new products tea drinkers will love: scone mix in two tantalizing flavors- (traditional and pumpkin spice), a strawberry currant jam, 100% raw creamed honey- (regular and cinnamon flavored), and Hummingbird Cake Black Tea, a banana pineapple pecan blend.

Plum Deluxe offers more than 200 flavors and blends; they have the most popular tea of the month subscription club and have a growing list of retailers of all sizes across the country.

About Plum Deluxe

Plum Deluxe was founded in 2008, with the goal of helping create moments that matter with delicious products. They are a small, specialized, family-owned-and-operated business. Each batch is hand-blended and only uses organic and fair-trade ingredients. Their flavors are often inspired by their love for the place they call home, the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://www.plumdeluxe.com/