SPLENDOR Water Partners With CASA Interamericana

SPLENDOR Water, a unique brand of bottled mineral water, sourced from La Maná, Ecuador has partnered with CASA Interamericana to support three programs – APT-NORTE, Club Ecológico Toabunchi and CanopyCo – to benefit the people of Ecuador. CASA is dedicated to the promotion of ecological conservation, food and water security, environmental education, social justice, gender equality, art and artistic expression, and alternatives for sustainable living in the Tropical Andes. SPLENDOR is committed to giving back to its source and the people of La Maná through policies that support the conservation of the environment, and sustainability initiatives such as the Recycle and Return program where the company is committed to recovering and reusing 80% of its bottles in the next five years in Ecuador, and the development of long-term philanthropic ventures to better our world.

“At CASA Interamericana we are very happy to partner with SPLENDOR Water! SPLENDOR is providing support for several of our key initiatives here in the Intag Valley in northwest Ecuador, that help combat food and water insecurity, mining by large corporations, deforestation and more,” said Nicholas Peter Shear, Director of CASA Interamericana. “We are dedicated to protecting environmental rights and building a sustainable future for the children and people of Ecuador and are proud to work alongside a company that shares the same values.”

APT-NORTE is an environmental corporation founded with the help of CASA in 2018 and recognized by the Ministry of the Environment of Ecuador to serve as a collective legal voice in defense of property rights, water security, and nature. In support of APT-NORTE, SPLENDOR will provide funds to cover the cost of their Legal Aid Fund Intern for 12 months. APT-NORTE defends more than 40 members who have been criminalized for insisting on their constitutional rights to access water and a constitutionally guaranteed community consultation process on large-scale illegal mining projects.

Club Ecológico Toabunchi works with children and youth in the Toabunchi river basin of the Intag Valley. Through the generous support of friends, the Club has built classrooms and dining rooms in the Flor de Mayo Forest Reserve in Santa Rosa, Intag. The objective of this project is to forge future environmental leaders through:

Leading field trips to ecologically important areas of Ecuador

Monitoring the water quality of the Intag River Basin

Teaching the identification of birds and plants

Instructing on how to properly use medicinal plants

Providing education on the cloud forest ecosystem and hydrological cycle

Providing education on the connection between an intact ecosystem and food and water security

In support of Club Ecológico Toabunchi, SPLENDOR will fund eight excursions for 25 children and will provide each child with t-shirts, ponchos, and boots for the outings.

CanopyCo is a small project based in Ecuador that offsets the carbon footprint (individual, institutional, corporate) through the reforestation of native trees. SPLENDOR will contribute funds to CanopyCo to plant 5,000 native trees for reforestation. CanopyCo reforests mainly in the province of Imbabura in Northern Ecuador, creating buffer zones around the Cotacachi-Cayapas National Park, one of the most biodiverse protected areas in the world. Community-managed native species nurseries managed by CanopyCo create employment and a quality stock of native tree species for reforestation.

“CASA’s multiple initiatives this year perfectly align with several of SPLENDOR’s long-term social responsibility goals to better the environment, offset our own impact, and directly support the people of Ecuador’s livelihood and education,” said Sara Couch, SPLENDOR Water’s Director of U.S. Growth and Operations. “CASA’s incredible work across a number of impactful projects made them a natural partner for SPLENDOR and we are proud to begin what will hopefully become a long and lasting partnership.”

SPLENDOR is proud to partner with CASA Interamericana in support of their efforts to promote conservation, defend the rights of property owners and nature, offset carbon footprints through the reforestation of native trees, and nurture tomorrow’s environmental leaders.

About SPLENDOR Water

SPLENDOR Water is a volcanic, artesian water sourced from a natural aquifer in La Maná, Ecuador that boasts an array of natural properties that promote optimal health, including naturally occurring minerals, electrolytes, and colloidal gold and silver. SPLENDOR filters over centuries through basalt and lava from the Cotopaxi, one of the world’s highest active volcanoes, believed to be among the strongest energetic centers of the world due to its unique equatorial positioning. Ranking among the top 10 purest waters in the world, SPLENDOR’s signature indigo blue bottle aids in preserving the water’s inherent properties. SPLENDOR is available in four sizes: 1.5 liter, 1 liter, 750 milliliter (sport cap available), and 500 milliliter for purchase through its website.

About CASA Interamericana

The Inter-American Center for the Arts, Sustainability, and Action (CASA) manages ongoing projects in Ecuador, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and the USA that support better-living alternatives and strong communities through the arts, volunteer work brigades, educational exchanges, and new models for agriculture, sustainable development, and living styles. All projects are community-initiated and organized.

