SunOpta Presents Reimagined Dream™ and Rebranding of Westsoy to West Life™

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—SunOpta, a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, today introduced new products and rebranding efforts for legacy plant-based beverage brands Dream™ and Westsoy, now known as West Life™. Dream Organic “Whole” and “2% Fat” Ricemilk and West Life 16g Protein Smoothie Blends will debut at retailers nationwide this fall.

“The Dream and Westsoy brands were pioneers that brought incredible growth to the plant-based movement in the 1990s,” said Mike Buick, general manager, SunOpta. “It was time to accelerate innovation with new products in the category, for which these trailblazers were originally known, and reinvigorate and reposition these brands for today’s consumer.”

New Category Innovations

Dream and Westsoy have each been around for more than three decades, giving SunOpta the chance to innovate and launch new plant-based beverage products based on the unique strengths of their bases.

The new Dream innovations — Dream Organic “2% Fat” Ricemilk and Dream Organic “Whole” Ricemilk — capitalize on the smooth, creamy mouthfeel and texture of ricemilk, considered to be most similar to dairy milk. “2% Fat” contains five grams of fat per serving and is best for everyday use. “Whole” contains 8 grams of fat per serving and is ideal for cooking, baking, drinking and smoothies. Both variations are lactose and dairy free, certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified gluten free and contain five key nutrients found in dairy: calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin B12 and riboflavin. The 32-fluid ounce, shelf-stable offerings have an MSRP of $4.29.

The West Life 16g Protein Smoothie Blend seeks to innovate around one of the top uses for plant-based beverages, smoothies. This new product is specially designed for smoothies, with naturally high plant-based protein from soy. Just eight ounces of the product offers more protein than a scoop of the leading powdered, plant-based protein, and eliminates the dusty, clumpy residual mess in the blender. Both flavors, Unsweetened Plain and Chocolate, will be available in 32-fluid ounce for an MSRP of $5.69. The varieties are perfect for a smoothie or cereal, or delicious to drink on their own. In addition to 16 grams of complete protein per serving, the product is lactose and dairy free, contains nine essential amino acids and is a good source of six different vitamins and minerals.

Consumer-First Rebrands

As new owners of both brands, SunOpta realized it was time to update the traditional branding of both product lines and confirmed its rationale with detailed consumer research.

Dream’s rebrand channels the dairy milk-like texture and taste of ricemilk to give consumers the perfect plant based milk and dream of a world without compromise. Dream is the second most-popular shelf-stable, plant-based beverage, best known for its ricemilk. The new package’s symbol of a glass with wings represents the emotional component of the brand’s name and the iconic milk bottle is inspired by consumer feedback to the superpower taste and texture of ricemilk. Illustrations of rice grains on the packaging celebrate the beverage’s base ingredient.

Westsoy’s rebrand included the updated name, West Life, and taps into the concept of fuel to highlight soy’s protein benefits, a top reason consumers buy plant-based beverages based on SunOpta’s research. Westsoy is a shelf-stable soy beverage with USDA organic certification and the American Heart Association certification of a heart-healthy product, boasting eight to nine grams of protein per cup. The core of the rebrand is West, a direction and a state of mind celebrating protein powered adventure that the West has always symbolized. The updated packaging spotlights the protein content and the new logo conveys a destination and still features the famous Westsoy heart icon.

SunOpta seized the opportunity in April 2021 to acquire both pioneers to boost innovation and add to its owned product portfolio. The move will also contribute to SunOpta’s trajectory to double its plant-based business in less than five years.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. For nearly 50 years, SunOpta has manufactured natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers.

