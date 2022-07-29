This Week’s New Beverages: Black Adam-Themed Energy Drinks, Non-Alcoholic Aperitivos and Psychedelic Microdoses

In this week’s roundup of new products, ZOA Energy unveils limited-edition Black Adam cans, Figlia rolls out its first RTD offering and Psychedelic Water launches the first legal microdose product.

Figlia

Non-alcoholic aperitivo brand Figlia launched its first RTD offering, Fiore Frizzante. The drink is crafted with Figlia’s flagship zero-proof aperitivo, sparkling water and lemon. According to the brand, Fiore Frizzante doesn’t mimic alcohol to ensure it isn’t triggering for people struggling with alcohol or substance addiction. Fiore Frizzante is available for $36 per 6-pack of 8 oz. cans or $69 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkfiglia.com.

Four Sigmatic

California-based functional coffee maker Four Sigmatic unveiled its first cold brew product, Think Cold Brew Ground Coffee. The new offering combines 100% organic fair-trade arabica beans with functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane and Chaga to support cognitive function and mental well-being. Think Cold Brew Coffee is available online for $16 per 12 oz. bag for members and $20 for non-members. For more information, visit foursigmatic.com.

Verve

Verve Coffee Roasters rolled out its new line of RTD Flash Brew Oatmilk Lattes. Available in three flavors – The Original, Chocolate and Honey Lavender – the lattes average 40 to 50 fewer calories per serving than its competitors, the brand claims. Verve Flash Brew Oatmilk Lattes are currently available in all 13 Verve cafes in California and will soon be available online and at retailers. For more information, visit vervecoffee.com.

ZOA

In conjunction with the release of the film “Black Adam”, ZOA Energy announced its limited-edition Black Adam can designs. The cans feature ZOA founder and film lead/producer Dwayne Johnson as DC Comics superhero Black Adam. The 16 oz. limited-edition cans first debuted at San Diego Comic Con and will be released to consumers in September. For more information, visit zoaenergy.com.

Aficionado

New Jersey-based coffee brand Aficionado launched a new canned drink line. Available in five varieties – Cold Brew, Coffee Leaf, Cascara, Ginger Husk, and Blossom (elderflower, chamomile) – the entire line features single-origin semi-washed Typica coffee grown in Peru. Cold Brew, Cascara and Ginger Husk are available online for $12 per single-flavor 4-pack. For more information, visit afficionadocoffee.com.

Ultima Replenisher

Ultima Replenisher unveiled the newest format addition to its line of water enhancers, the Tropical Variety Pouch. The new pouch includes Passionfruit (new), Blue Raspberry, Lemonade and Watermelon flavors. Ultima Tropical Variety Pouch 20-count stickpack is available on the brand’s website for $20.99 and will be available on Amazon in September. For more information, visit ultimareplenisher.com.

Psychedelic Water

Psychedelic Water unveiled the first-ever legal microdose product, Psychedelic Functional Microdose. The microshot combines functional mushrooms with nootropics to support focus and memory. Available in two flavors – Orange + Peach + Ginger and Ume + Sakura – the microshots are available online for $23.49 per 6-pack of 2.5 oz. bottles. For more information, visit psychedelicwater.com.

R7 Energy

R7 Energy splashed into the energy drink scene with its 3-SKU lineup. Available in three flavors – Lightning Lemon Lime, Orbit Orange and Midnight Rush (grape) – the drink features green coffee beans, L-theanine, L-carnitine, select B vitamins and electrolytes. R7 Energy is now available online for $35.88 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkr7.com.

Orro

Orro expanded its lineup of plant-based “mini meals” with its newest flavor, Pineapple Upside Down Cake. The new offering, inspired by Tabitha Brown, packs 16 grams of protein in each 11.1 oz. carton. Orro Pineapple Upside Down Cake is available online and in-store for $34.19 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkorro.com.

Down to Earth

Down to Earth debuted revamped packaging for its line of iced teas. The new packaging features a large “Iced Tea + Superfoods” callout and food photography that depicts the ingredients inside the bottle. Available in five varieties – Hibiscus Ginger Tea + Rose Hips, Peppermint Green Tea + Lemon Basil, Apple Cinnamon Tea + Chaga, Lavender Chamomile Tea + Ashwagandha and Ginger Lemon Tea + Turmeric – the teas are now available in their revamped packaging online. For more information, visit drinkdowntoearth.com.