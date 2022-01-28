This Week’s New Products: ‘Pure Love,’ ‘Mango Chainsaw,’ ‘Baja Blast’ and More

As January comes to an end, brands are offering consumers a slate of new products to power them through the tail end of the winter season. With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, shoppers will have the option to embrace the spirit of the holiday with a returning seasonal kombucha from GT’s, or turn to darkness with Liquid Death’s new flavored line. As well, new energy drinks from Starbucks and CELSIUS and more alcoholic DEW round out this week’s product launches and announcements.

Califia Farms

Plant-based milk and coffee producer Califia Farms has debuted a slate of new innovations for 2022, including new non-dairy milks and creamers. These latest offerings include Zero Sugar Oatmilk and Oat + Almond Plantmilk blends for its multiserve plant milk line (SRP of $4.19 each), and indulgent Cookie Butter Almondmilk Creamer and Cinnamon Roll Oat Creamer flavors (SRP of $4.59). The new products are rolling out now in Kroger, Target and Whole Foods stores.

CELSIUS

Fast-growing fitness energy drink brand CELSIUS is partnering with 7-Eleven to debut an exclusive new flavor launch. Sparkling Mango Passionfruit contains zero sugar and preservatives and features seven essential vitamins. The launch is being supported by limited time sales and giveaways from the convenience chain, including a promotional sales price for any two CELSIUS drinks through February 22 and an offer for a free can of Sparkling Mango Passionfruit for consumers who order via the chain’s 7NOW delivery app from January 31 through February 6.

GT’s Living Foods

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and to celebrate GT’s Living Foods is bringing back its seasonal SYNERGY Pure Love Kombucha. Eye-grabbing with its heart-red color, the limited edition raw, organic drink is made with blood orange, rose and hibiscus. Each five gallon batch of Pure Love is fermented for 30 days for “maximum potency,” the company said. Each 16 oz. bottle contains 16 grams of sugar and 60 calories.

MTN DEW

PepsiCo and The Boston Beer Company’s much hyped Hard MTN DEW line, set to roll out to stores next month, will debut with a previously unannounced fourth flavor: Baja Blast, the companies announced this week. The fan-favorite DEW SKU, which originally debuted as a Taco Bell exclusive flavor before making the leap into bottles and cans, will join Original, Black Cherry and Watermelon flavors in the alcoholic malt beverage line. Each 12 oz. can contains no added sugar and 100 calories.

Liquid Death

When it comes to refreshment, a little flavor never hurt anybody. In theory, Liquid Death’s latest line extension won’t either, even with names like Berry It Alive, Mango Chainsaw and Severed Lime. The California-based canned water brand debuted its first sparkling flavored products this week, which are lightly sweetened with 3 grams of agave and contain 20 calories per 16.9 oz. can. The drinks are available now in 12-packs online direct-to-consumer and via Amazon ahead of a retail rollout in the near future.

Starbucks

The Seattle coffee giant is jumping into the natural energy space with its latest brand launch, Starbucks BAYA Energy, a three-SKU line of carbonated natural energy drinks. Each 12 oz. can contains 90 calories, 22-23 grams of sugar and 160 mg of caffeine from coffee fruit and green coffee bean extract. The line, which is set to enter Starbucks stores in March, will be available in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit flavors and will retail for $2.89 per unit. BAYA was one of several new RTD products announced this week by Starbucks through its partnership with PepsiCo, including new Frappuccino and Nitro Cold Brew SKUs.